SI All-American Candidate Yulkeith Brown Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Yulkeith Brown
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 174 pounds
Position: Athlete
School: Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep
Schools of Interest: Miami, Penn State, LSU, Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida, among others. 
Projected Position: Slot Receiver

Frame: Slender and somewhat compact. Room to further define physique and add some bulk, but growth potential appears limited overall. 

Athleticism: Natural pass-catcher, with the ability to make spectacular one-handed grabs. Imminent jump-ball threat at high school level despite lack of length. Doesn’t jump off the page physically otherwise. More quick and decisive than outright fast, but effortlessly sustains speed over distance (11.04 100-meter dash). 

Instincts: Innate ability to trackball in the air. Plucks throws that arrive over his shoulder, behind him and below him with ease. Comfortable passing off receivers to teammates as zone defender, showing a clear understanding of assignments. A multi-positional player with obvious football knowledge. 

Polish: Advanced route runner. Seizes on leverage mistakes by defenders while stemming, frequently attacking outside hip. Has quickness and instincts needed for full route tree, but films shows mostly gas and bubbles. 

Bottom Line: A lack of elite speed and burst may keep Brown from stardom, and he has some work to do in the weight room. Still, Brown’s quickness, hands and overall understanding of passing-game concepts should eventually make him a productive, reliable slot receiver at the next level. Has physical and mental chops to play cornerback effectively, too.

Football

