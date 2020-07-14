SI All-American Candidate Zach Richards Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Zach Richards

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 300 pounds

Position: Offensive Line

School: Mooresville (Ind.)

Committed to: Purdue

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Tall, muscular build with long, strong legs. Ideal power 5 build for a guard.

Athleticism: Moves well for his size. Very powerful run blocker. Has shown upper-body strength superior to his competition. Uses his legs really well when he gets hold of defenders, driving them backwards and into the ground on occasion.

Instincts: Shows good awareness and football IQ when picking up blitzes. Very aggressive when run blocking; engages assignments with brute force and strength. Comes off, combos with speed, out-muscling linebackers with ease.

Polish: Impressive pass set. Possesses good center of gravity and strength when setting, washing defensive ends and linebackers by with relative ease. Gets excellent push and arm extension while run blocking, making fools of defenders trying to penetrate.

Bottom Line: Richards is a well-built and filled-in lineman. Has the size to play at the next level right now but belongs at guard in college. He bulldozes defenders in the run game and throws ends and linebackers out of the play in pass protection. His success at the next level will depend on his mental toughness both on the field and in the weight room.