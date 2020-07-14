SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Zach Twedt Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Zach Twedt 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 205 pounds
Position: Running Back/Linebacker 
School: Story City (Iowa) Roland-Story
Committed to: Iowa 
Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Tall and lean, with budding muscle. Average width across upper body. Relatively thick, solid thighs and calves. Plenty of room for additional mass. 

Athleticism: Adequate speed and quickness. Lacks quick-twitch athleticism, but very coordinated overall. Good balance through contact on both sides of ball. Clear functional strength, though power is questionable. Solid hand-eye coordination. 

Instincts: High-level football IQ. Plays all over the field: running back, wide receiver, tight end, linebacker and strong safety, as well as part-time kicker, long snapper. Quick to diagnose and flow defensively. Tracks ball well in air. Middling RAC threat, but capable of breaking tackles as ball-carrier. 

Polish: Needs to focus on one position to hone technique. Limited experience as pass-catcher and blocker; spends most of time at running back offensively. Must add weight and strength before contributing at next level. 

Bottom Line: Twedt is best at linebacker for Roland-Story, but his natural ball skills and relative lack of explosion suggest he’s bound for tight end at Iowa. Long-term project who could ultimately make real impact as move tight end/H-back. Starter ceiling, but most likely a quality depth piece for Hawkeyes.

