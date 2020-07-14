SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Zachary Lovett Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Zachary Lovett
Projected Position: Middle Linebacker
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds
School: Rockledge (Fla.)
Committed to: Missouri 

Frame: Good overall size. Adequate height. Above-average width across shoulders, chest. Long arms. Tightly-wound lower half, with degree of natural girth. Plenty of room for more mass, muscle. 

Athleticism: Strong and powerful. Average speed; not the smoothest sprinter. Good closing burst. Adequate short-area quickness and hip, ankle flexibility. 

Instincts: Significantly stronger than prep competition, and plays like it. Big hitter. Powers through blockers and ball-carriers alike while attacking downhill. Takes good angles in pursuit. Lacks plan as pass-rusher, even with hand in dirt. Solid awareness in coverage. 

Polish: Plays low, with consistent base. Sound tackler whether lowering shoulder or shooting low. Needs to add to pass-rush toolbox. Doesn’t have the cleanest footwork in coverage. 

Bottom Line: Lovett is an aggressive, physical linebacker with impressive play strength who thrives against the run. Needs to monitor quickness, flexibility as he continues adding weight at next level. Potential starter for Mizzou down the line, though ceiling is somewhat limited by athletic profile.

