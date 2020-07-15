SI All-American Candidate Zamon Ross Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Zamon Ross
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
Position: Safety
School: Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County
Schools of Interest: Considering Kentucky, South Carolina, Nebraska, East Carolina and others.
Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Relatively filled out with above-average height and mass heading into senior year of high school. Good overall length. 

Athleticism: Three-phase prospect on Friday nights with production as return man and skill player on offense. Power strider who can get to top speed quickly. Not a burner, but efficient in space with above-average acceleration. One-cut, downhill runner as a tailback with select work at wide receiver, where ball skills appear to be a strength. Rover defender with 45-degree power breaker and above-average leaping ability. 

Instincts: Do-it-all prospect is a jack of all trades, master of none through three years of high school ball. Adequate impact regardless of alignment. Solid football IQ thriving on physicality and decisive style. Comfortable in contested situations offensively while flashing a lack of panic on defense. 

Polish: Exhibits strong hand-eye coordination and spatial awareness regardless of position. Linear speed helps to impact special teams as a returner and extend turnovers he creates. Range in the secondary is a plus but not many true coverage examples on tape. 

Bottom Line: Ross is a well-put-together defensive projection at the next level. Whether it’s as an in-the-box safety or eventually a space-savvy linebacker role, his overall football IQ and physicality combine best on that side of the ball. Add in good body control and ball skills and the three-down potential exists once a singular position becomes the daily focus.

