SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Zavier Carter Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Zavier Carter
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds
Position: Outside Linebacker
School: Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter
Committed to: LSU
Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: Long, lean athlete that’s all kinds of twitched up. Will need to add weight immediately upon arrival in the SEC. 

Athleticism: Quick and explosive player with surprising play strength for a player at his weight. Asked to play a true defensive end at Hapeville, but has a history of playing in space in his past. Bends well, but his first step is what pops on tape.

Instincts: Knows when offensive linemen are over setting and uses his speed to win. Has a great swim move, and he knows it. He plays with relentless pursuit in the open field. What he lacks in stopping power, he makes up for by being a sure tackler. 

Polish: He’s figured out how to rush the passer as a true defensive end, something that will pay dividends when he inevitably makes the switch to a stand up backer at LSU. Ball carries tend to get noticeable yards after contact because he’s just not that big. 

Bottom Line: LSU is banking on Carter being their next K’Lavon Chaisson. A long athlete that can play in space while also getting after the quarterback as an additional rusher on passing downs. The only problem? Chaisson played at 240 pounds before entering the draft. Just how much weight will he put on in college, that’s the question.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Jack Hollifield Highlights and Evaluation

Jack Hollifield is a linebacker prospect from Shelby High School in Shelby, N.C. Hollifield is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Breon Pass Highlights and Evaluation

Breon Pass is a wide receiver prospect from Reidsville High School in Reidsville, N.C. Pass is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Bryson Nesbit Highlights and Evaluation

Bryson Nesbit is a tight end prospect from South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Nesbit is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Yousef Mugharbil Highlights and Evaluation

Yousef Mugharbil is an offensive guard prospect from Murphy High School in Murphy, N.C. Mugharbil is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Zyun Reeves is a defensive end prospect from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, N.C. Reeves is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Payton Page Highlights and Evaluation

Payton Page is a defensive tackle prospect from Dudley High School in Greensboro, N.C. Page is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate MJ Daniels Highlights and Evaluation

MJ Daniels is a cornerback prospect from George County High School in Lucedale, Miss. Daniels is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Andrew Canelas Highlights and Evaluation

Andrew Canelas is an offensive tackle prospect from Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, N.C. Canelas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Marvin Martin Highlights and Evaluation

Marvin Martin is a safety prospect from Vicksburg High School in Vicksburg, Miss. Martin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American