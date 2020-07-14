SI All-American Candidate Zavier Carter Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Zavier Carter

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds

Position: Outside Linebacker

School: Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter

Committed to: LSU

Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: Long, lean athlete that’s all kinds of twitched up. Will need to add weight immediately upon arrival in the SEC.

Athleticism: Quick and explosive player with surprising play strength for a player at his weight. Asked to play a true defensive end at Hapeville, but has a history of playing in space in his past. Bends well, but his first step is what pops on tape.

Instincts: Knows when offensive linemen are over setting and uses his speed to win. Has a great swim move, and he knows it. He plays with relentless pursuit in the open field. What he lacks in stopping power, he makes up for by being a sure tackler.

Polish: He’s figured out how to rush the passer as a true defensive end, something that will pay dividends when he inevitably makes the switch to a stand up backer at LSU. Ball carries tend to get noticeable yards after contact because he’s just not that big.

Bottom Line: LSU is banking on Carter being their next K’Lavon Chaisson. A long athlete that can play in space while also getting after the quarterback as an additional rusher on passing downs. The only problem? Chaisson played at 240 pounds before entering the draft. Just how much weight will he put on in college, that’s the question.

