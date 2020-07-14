SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Zemarion Harrell Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: LB Zemarion Harrell                                                                                 Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                           Vitals: 6-feet-2, 220 pounds                                                                                     School: Virginia Beach (Va.) Salem High School                                                     Schools of Interest: Virginia, Pitt, Auburn, Maryland                                               Projected Position: Inside Linebacker

Frame: The frame is tight, compact, and powerful. He’s got little to no weight to gain in college especially if he’s going to play in space. 

Athleticism: The frame doesn’t say he’s going to be able to play outside linebacker, but the athleticism and twitch is there. He’s got a real ability to come downhill and do so exceptionally quickly. He’s got great play strength as well. 

Instincts: He’s trying to take your head off and it leads to a late unzip from a tackling perspective. He takes really good angles on ball carriers in the open field as well. Some room to grow in terms of decision making in the run game and attacking blockers. 

Polish: Could eventually range himself out of the inside linebacker position, but as an inside linebacker, he’s a great tackler and seems most comfortable in the box reading guards and coming downhill. He’s going to be able to play on the edge and in space, but he’s going to be at home in the box. 

Bottom Line: There’s going to be some questions about what to do with Harrell from a positional perspective because of his size. If he gets up to 6’3 or 6’4 and gains even more weight in college he’s going to be an edge rusher and he has the raw tools and attacking mentality to do so.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Rodney McGraw Highlights and Evaluation

Rodney McGraw is a defensive end prospect from Elkhart Central High School in Elkhart, Ind. McGraw is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Poole Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Poole is a linebacker prospect from West Stanly High School in Oakboro, N.C. Poole is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jeffrey Davis, Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Jeffrey Davis, Jr. is a wide receiver prospect from Kingswood-Oxford High School in West Hartford, Conn. Davis, Jr. is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Khayri Banton Highlights and Evaluation

Khayri Banton is a linebacker prospect from West Side High School in Newark, N.J. Banton is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Damir Collins Highlights and Evaluation

Damir Collins is a running back prospect from Jefferson High School in Portland, Ore. Collins is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jackson Light Highlights and Evaluation

Jackson Light is an offensive center prospect from Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. Light is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Tyler Needham Highlights and Evaluation

Tyler Needham is an offensive tackle prospect from William Penn Charter High School in Philadelphia, PA. Needham is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American