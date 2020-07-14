SI All-American Candidate Zemarion Harrell Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Zemarion Harrell Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-feet-2, 220 pounds School: Virginia Beach (Va.) Salem High School Schools of Interest: Virginia, Pitt, Auburn, Maryland Projected Position: Inside Linebacker

Frame: The frame is tight, compact, and powerful. He’s got little to no weight to gain in college especially if he’s going to play in space.

Athleticism: The frame doesn’t say he’s going to be able to play outside linebacker, but the athleticism and twitch is there. He’s got a real ability to come downhill and do so exceptionally quickly. He’s got great play strength as well.

Instincts: He’s trying to take your head off and it leads to a late unzip from a tackling perspective. He takes really good angles on ball carriers in the open field as well. Some room to grow in terms of decision making in the run game and attacking blockers.

Polish: Could eventually range himself out of the inside linebacker position, but as an inside linebacker, he’s a great tackler and seems most comfortable in the box reading guards and coming downhill. He’s going to be able to play on the edge and in space, but he’s going to be at home in the box.

Bottom Line: There’s going to be some questions about what to do with Harrell from a positional perspective because of his size. If he gets up to 6’3 or 6’4 and gains even more weight in college he’s going to be an edge rusher and he has the raw tools and attacking mentality to do so.