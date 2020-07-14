SI All-American Candidate Zhen-Keith Sotelo Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DE Zhen-Keith Sotelo

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 268 pounds

School: Kapolei (Hawaii)

Schools of Interest: Nebraska, San Diego State, Arizona, Hawaii, UNLV, Arizona State and Utah State, among others.

Frame: Good combination of height and natural girth. Adequate width across shoulders, chest. Big, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional mass, muscle as needed.

Athleticism: More coordinated than explosive. Good quickness in short areas for size; light, active feet. Struggles to change direction in space due to relatively tight hips, ankles. Average speed, with superior acceleration. Strong, but not overly powerful.

Instincts: Quick off the ball. Occasionally crosses lineman’s face at snap into backfield. Prefers finesse to physicality, as evidenced by heavily-utilized spin move that’s mostly ineffective. Packs punch when prepared to deliver pop. Not much of a factor in pursuit; lacks speed, agility needed to change targets in open space.

Polish: Must get stronger and play with more physicality. Needs to prove he can hold up at POA in run game; won’t be able to beat college lineman with quickness alone. Doesn’t take full advantage of arm length. Raw pass-rusher who lacks plan when initial move stymied.

Bottom Line: Sotelo is bound to slide inside to defensive tackle or five-technique at the next level. He has the raw athletic tools to produce at either spot, but must add strength and alter his finesse-based approach. Surefire contributor at Power-5 level, with starter ceiling.