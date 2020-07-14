SI All-American Candidate Zyun Reeves Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: DE Zyun Reeves

Projected Position: Defensive End

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-7, 245 pounds

School: Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth

Schools of Interest: Florida State, N.C. State, South Carolina, Michigan State, Syracuse, Virginia, Illinois, Ole Miss and Coastal Carolina, among others.

Frame: Exceptionally long. Average width across shoulders and chest. Taut midsection. A bit high waisted. Spindly, developing lower half with some natural size. Ample room for additional mass and muscle as needed.

Athleticism: Rare coordination for size. Light feet, with good short-area quickness. Shows adequate flexibility and solid overall movement skills, though lacks a degree of explosiveness. Burgeoning power.

Instincts: Multiple-effort player. Gets natural bend before flattening to quarterback despite height. Uses arms, hands well to rush passer and set edge in run game. Not afraid to take on blockers in hole. Effective chasing in pursuit from backside.

Polish: Raw yet promising pass-rusher. Possesses good early toolbox of moves, with swim, push-pull and rip. Tendency to get upright when diagnosing. Needs additional weight, strength.

Bottom Line: Reeves boasts an impressive blend of length, size and mobility. Regularly lines up in two-point stance for East Forsyth, but projects as strong-side defensive end with hand in dirt at next level. Likely multi-year starter after a season or two, with NFL potential depending on size, strength development.