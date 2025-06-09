Jadeveon Clowney Listed Inside Top 25 Most Dynamic Collegiate Players of the 2000s
South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney was recently listed as one of the most dynamic college football players of the 2000s.
College football has been home to some of the sport's most iconic figures that have shaped the way the game is played today. Since the turn of the millennium, numerous players have made their mark and have been forever etched into college football history.
South Carolina Gamecock Jadeveon Clowney has been named one of these players. According to CBS Sports, Clowney is the 21st most dynamic college football player of the 2000s and was just one of three defensive players to be ranked on the list.
The former Gamecock played for the Carolina from 2011-2013, where he wreaked havoc on offenses and broke numerous school records during his time, including the single-season tackles for loss record in 2012. Clowney achieved such successes, despite being a primary target of offensive coordinators.
"Go back and watch the tape. There may not be a former SEC player who was held more in his career than Clowney." Wrote CBS Sports' Brad Crawford.
Clowney's spectacular collegiate career eventually resulted in him becoming the first overall selection by the Houston Texans in the 2014 NFL Draft. Since then, the former Gamecock has been a mainstay on NFL defenses and is a three-time Pro Bowler. He remains on an NFL roster to this date and is now labeled as one of the league's most decorated veterans with more than a decade of starts under his belt.
