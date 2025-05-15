South Carolina Safety Cracks Top 100 Impact Players In College Football List
The South Carolina football program has high expectations from the national media entering 2025. One publication listed Gamecocks' safety Jalon Kilgore as one of the more impactful players heading into the season.
On3 Sports' Clark Brooks released his Top Impact Players in College Football for the 2025 Season on Thursday. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers (8) and edge rusher Dylan Stewart (2) both cracked the top ten of Brooks' list. Kilgore came in at 31 behind the top ranked safety, Ohio State's Caleb Downs.
Coming into his third season in Columbia, Kilgore has become a fixture in the secondary as a two-year starter. He earned Freshman All-America and Freshman All-SEC honors in his first season with the Gamecocks.
On the field, Kilgore is a ball hawk. He has 124 tackles and six career interceptions. Also leading the SEC in interceptions in 2024.
With Nick Emmanwori heading to the Seattle Seahawks, Kilgore will be the man in the backfield for the Gamecocks in 2025. Sellers, Stewart, and Kilgore are all near the top of their positional rankings heading into the season. A big year from this trio could propel the Gamecocks in 2025.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: