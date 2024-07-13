Updated Look at the Gamecock's 2025 Class
It's beginning to look a lot like football season as team's get ready for fall camp. In just over a month, toe will meet leather as South Carolina will begin their fourth season with head coach Shane Beamer at the helm.
One facet of the game that is never is an offseason is recruiting and the Gamecocks have had a strong summer as they build the 2025 class. In this article we will take a look at the current players commited to the class as well as a few set to make their decisions.
Under Shane Beamer, the Gamecocks have been recruiting better year after year with the last two classes ranking inside the top 20. Currently South Carolina has the 28th ranked class in the country, according to 247 Sports.
Taking a look at the current class:
Four-star wide receiver Lex Cyrus committed to South Carolina on July 11 choosing the Gamecocks over Penn State. Pulling Cyrus out of Penn State's own back yard was a huge recruiting win for Shane Beamer. Cyrus is the highest rated commit of the 2025 class. He joins fellow four-star Brian Rowe and three-star Jayden Sellers at the wide out position.
Four-star defensive lineman Caleb Williams picked up an offer this past week from SEC rival Georgia. After losing Shamari Earls to the Bulldogs on July 7, the concern was Williams could be next. However, Williams took to Instagram stating his commitment to the Gamecocks.
It's a pretty balanced class so far for Beamer and company. Of the 17 commits, seven are on offense, nine on defense, and one on special teams. The class is heavy on edge players as the Gamecocks currently have five edges committed and are working on more.
Here is the class as it currently stands:
- Four-star tackle Shedrick Sarratt Jr.
- Four-star wide receiver Lex Cyrus
- Four-star wide receiver Brian Rowe
- Four-star defensive lineman Caleb Williams
- Three-star wide receiver Jayden Sellers
- Three-star athlete Jaquel Holman
- Three-star edge Kobby Sakyi-Prah
- Three-star edge Anthony Addison
- Three-star cornerback Christopher Hatfield
- Three-star linebacker AJ Holloway
- Three-star tight end Preston Douglas
- Three-star safety Demarcus Leach
- Three-star edge Jaiden Braker
- Three-star edge Taeshawn Alston
- Three-star QB Cutter Woods
- Three-star edge Jaquavious Dodd
- Three-star kicker Max Kelley
Upcoming commitments to watch:
There is an entire season and just over five months before December's early signing day. This gives Coach Beamer and his staff time to work on elite players throughout the season.
As the staff continues to work through their recruiting board, here are a few names to watch out for.
- Four-star IOL Jaylen Gilchrist
- Five-star edge Jared Smith
- Three-star IOL Isaac "Spike" Sowells Jr.
- Four-star OT Juan Gaston
- Four-star safety Lagonza Hayward
Coach Beamer has been able to land a five star player in each of the last two classes in Nyck Harbor (2023) and Dylan Stewart (2024). Can he do it for a third straight season? While that question likely has to wait until signing day, a strong season can go a long way to boosting the talent in this class.
