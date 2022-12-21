National Signing Day Live Updates

It is the early National Signing Day! The 2023 recruiting class will make it official on where they will start their collegiate career. Keep it here and continue to refresh as we will be updating this page as National Letters of Intent are received by Syracuse. We will also cover flips, surprises and more as the day goes. We will list the time the letter comes in below, and link our player profile for each prospect. The list will update from the top down, meaning the most recent information will appear at the top.

7:00a.m.: Letters can start being sent in.

A reminder that player's are not obligated to sign during the early period, and can elect to wait until the traditional National Signing Day in February. An early signing period was added in 2017 to allow players to make their intentions official. Prior to that, players could only sign in February.

While it is called National Signing Day, players can sign at any time during the early signing period which runs from December 21st through December 23rd. If a player does not sign by December 23rd, they will have to wait until the late period which runs from February 1st through April 1st.

The 2023 recruiting cycle was an interesting one for Syracuse football. The Orange landed several recruits early in the cycle, went several months with only minimal activity, then closed with several more commits. The transfer portal also has an impact, as programs have to choose how to allocate scholarships between traditional recruiting and players transferring from other schools.

