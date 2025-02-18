Texas A&M Baseball Cancels Game vs. McNeese
Texas A&M Aggies baseball is off to a 3-0 start this season after a series sweep over the Elon Phoenix but the team will now have an extra bit of rest before their next series.
The top-ranked Aggies announced that their midweek game against McNeese on Tuesday has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Texas A&M will now shift its focus to this weekend's series against Cal Poly.
"Due to inclement weather, the Texas A&M baseball team's midweek contest against McNeese has been canceled and a future reschedule date is to be determined," the team said in a statement.
Texas A&M also announced that fans who purchased tickets for a game that isn't rescheduled can exchange it for a future home game.
"If you purchased a single game ticket from the 12th Man Foundation and that game is canceled and not rescheduled, the original ticket may be exchanged for a ticket to a future regular season baseball home game, subject to availability," Texas A&M announced.
The No. 1 Aggies have unsurprisingly been led by star outfielder Jace LaViolette in the early going this season. In the series against Elon, he finished with three hits -- all home runs -- in 10 at-bats for seven RBI.
A&M's first game against Cal Poly is set for 6 p.m. on Friday in College Station.
