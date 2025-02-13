Solomon Washington, Andy Garcia Explain Texas A&M's 2nd Half Turnaround vs. Georgia
The No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies played an unbelievable second half Tuesday night at Reed Arena, redeeming a dismal first half against the Georgia Bulldogs to take a commanding 69-53 win.
The team started out with a 32-23 deficit at halftime, after a struggled shooting performance and poor defense, but came out of the tunnel for the second half a completely new team.
Did Buzz Williams say something to light a fire under the team? Was it just some of that second half magic the team has been able to put together this year?
We may never know the true answer, but according to Solomon Washington, who led the Aggies with 17 points in the game, it was the defense that made all the difference.
"I think the difference was us caring defensively," Washington said. "I think we probably had two turkeys (three consecutive defensive stops) the whole first half and that's not like us at all. They were getting too many second chances. We just weren't being aggressive."
As for Andersson Garcia, who posted a career-high six assists in the game, he acknowledged his teammates and the chemistry the team held.
"I know that my teammates know how to move when the ball is in my hand, like I really have a good connection with all of them," Garcia said. "We probably don't see that really often, you know, but I've got good chemistry with everybody in our team, so I'll give credit to my teammates."
"Solo", "Andy" and the rest of the Aggies stay in College Station Saturday morning to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in hopes of a fifth straight victory.
