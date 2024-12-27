Texas A&M Aggies vs. USC Trojans Las Vegas Bowl Preview: Score Predictions
The Texas A&M Aggies take a trip up to Las Vegas for a roll of the dice, but not in a casino.
The Aggies and the USC Trojans square up in the 2024 SRS Distributions Las Vegas Bowl, the Trojans second visit to the "Entertainment Capital of the World," opening their season with a clutch win over the LSU Tigers back in September.
The Aggies and Trojans have had pretty similar seasons. Both acquired big comebacks wins over the LSU Tigers and both also came up just short against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at opposite ends of the season.
Both teams made major quarterback changes midway through the season that impacted the season's trajectory.
And probably the biggest similarity, a strong start to the season that eventually led to a roller coaster ride for the rest of the season.
With Jayden Maiava on the rise at quarterback going up against a tough Texas A&M defense, despite many stars opting out, this game should help us see the biggest concerns for both teams heading into 2025.
With that being said, here is how our staff here at Texas A&M Aggies on SI believe the contest will shape out:
Matt Galatzan, Publisher
Texas A&M has lost a lot of depth to the NCAA Transfer Portal since the end of the regular season, not to mention their three top defensive linemen to the NFL Draft. That said, so have the Trojans, who have been absolutely gutted by player turnover. I think the Aggies are a better coached and more talented team than the Trojans and should take care of business.
Texas A&M 27, USC 17
Zach Dimmitt, Deputy Editor
These two programs are headed in different directions. USC had a season to forget in the third year under Lincoln Riley while Texas A&M was in position to contend for an SEC Championship this season. Both teams have suffered some major losses in the transfer portal, but with the way the Aggies’ season ended, it’s hard not to see them coming out and playing angry in front of the Vegas crowd.
Texas A&M 33, USC 13
Aaron Raley, Staff Writer
Mike Elko's squad went through quite a rough patch in the month of November, starting the month 7-1 and finishing 8-4. Definitely not what they had in mind, but their midseason win streak got them to a bowl game, at least. If the Aggies can maintain Jayden Maiava in the red zone and shut down Woody Marks and the USC run game, then the Aggies should have no problem hitting the jackpot in Vegas. Give me the Ags.
Texas A&M 35, USC 24
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
Both of these teams want to end the season a high note after rough stretches, but A&M seems to be the one less affected by opt-outs. Yes, losing three key defensive linemen in Nic Scourton, Shemar Stuart and Shemar Turner is touhh, but the Aggies didn’t lose most of their top producers on offense like the Trojans did.
Texas A&M 24, USC 17
Matt Guzman, Staff Writer
Heading into the season, a bowl game between the Trojans and Aggies might have carried some weight with it, especially in a year with an expanded playoff.
Obviously, that isn’t the case. There aren’t any postseason implications at stake and both teams are going to be shorthanded and perhaps a little under-motivated. USC in particular, however, won’t be nearly at full strength while Marcel Reed is set to seize his opportunity to head into the offseason with positive momentum. I have the Aggies handling the Trojans with relative ease.
Texas A&M 24, USC 13
