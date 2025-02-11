PFF Projects Blockbuster Trade of Texas A&M's Myles Garrett
Texas A&M Aggies superstar Myles Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns last week, potentially putting into motion one of the biggest offseason moves in recent NFL history.
And while the Browns have come out and said that they do not plan to move on from Garrett in any fashion, the possibility of a trade will continue to loom until he either signs a new deal with Cleveland or another final decision is made.
With that in mind, Pro Football Focus projected an trade idea for Garrett involving a top-10 pick, and one of the top players in the NFL Draft.
Per the PFF post-Super Bowl mock draft, the Chicago Bears will trade Garrett to the Chicago Bears for the No. 10 overall pick as well as a 2026 first-round pick. And In that slot, the Browns would draft Texas Longhorns offensive tackle, Kelvin Banks.
"Browns edge defender Myles Garrett officially requested a trade and was on a bit of a media tour during Super Bowl week to discuss his preferred destinations — namely, Super Bowl contenders," PFF wrote. "After a disappointing 2024 season, the Bears can go all in by addressing one of their few team needs. As for Cleveland, the team can get a nice haul for a player who clearly wants out, acquiring the 10th pick in this year's draft. By drafting (Travis) Hunter at No. 2 and Banks at No. 10, they would secure two very talented players at impactful positions for their upcoming rebuild."
Despite the Browns enduring a miserable 3-14 season, Garrett put together yet another outstanding individual season. The former No. 1 overall pick racked up 47 tackles, a league-high 22 tackles for loss, 28 quarterback hits and 14 sacks. He's been just as good, if not better than he was when he won Defensive Player of the Year last season.
Perhaps the most impressive part of Garrett's season is that he faced significantly more double teams than in 2023, yet he continues to terrorize opposing offenses. Simply put, he's one of the most dominant, if not the most dominant defensive player in the league, and a beacon to all Aggies who follow him.
And if PFF is right about this trade, the Bears will get arguably the best defensive player in the league and some much-needed pass rush help.
