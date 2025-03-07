Former Texas A&M Aggies WR Cut by Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars are parting ways with another former Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver this offseason.
Just hours after trading Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans, the Jaguars also decided to release former Texas A&M wide receiver Josh Reynolds, per reports from NFL on FOX insider Jordan Schultz. The move will free up $4.26 million in cap space, per Spotrac. Jacksonville also parted ways with tight end Evan Engram, wide receiver Devin Duvernay and cornerback Ronald Darby.
Reynolds spent three seasons at Texas A&M where he tallied 164 catches for 2,788 yards and 30 touchdowns.
In October, Reynolds suffered minor injuries after being the victim of a shooting outside of a club in the Denver area while he was playing for the Denver Broncos, who waived him in December. The Jaguars claimed Reynolds off of waivers on Dec. 4.
He ended playing four games (one start) for the Jags this past season, catching just one pass for 11 yards.
Reynolds was originally a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. The San Antonio native played four seasons in L.A. before signing with the Tennessee Titans in 2021. The Titans released Reynolds midway through his first season with the team but the Detroit Lions picked him up. He played two years in Detroit before signing with Denver this past offseason.
The 2023 season with the Lions was a productive one for Reynolds, who posted 40 catches for 608 yards and five touchdowns as Detroit made it to the NFC Championship. However, after a sluggish stint with the Broncos ended with the shooting incident and him now being cut twice, Reynolds will look to sign elsewhere and make somewhat of a comeback next season.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS: