Penn State WR Transfer to Visit Texas A&M Aggies
The Texas A&M Aggies could be on the verge of adding another new face to their wide receiver room from the transfer portal during what's been a busy offseason.
Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Texas A&M is set to host Penn State receiver transfer Harrison Wallace III for a visit. He's also reportedly eyeing visits with South Carolina, Louisville and North Carolina. He was a late addition to the portal, having only entered on Tuesday following Penn State's run to the College Football Playoff Semifinals.
This past season, Wallace III was the leading receiver in the Nittany Lions offense. He finished the year with career-high marks in catches (46), receiving yards (720) and receiving touchdowns (four). Wallace III had a career-best performance in the season-opening win over West Virginia when he posted five catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Wallace III ends his four-year Penn State career with 84 catches for 1,221 yards and six scores.
The Aggies landed a commitment from Houston receiver transfer Jonah Wilson on Tuesday and have already added Mario Craver (Mississippi State), KC Concepcion (N.C. State) and Micah Hudson (Texas Tech) to the receiving corps. Five-star freshman Jerome Myles and four-star Kelshaun Johnson are also in the mix. It's safe to say that Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed will have a slew of weapons at his disposal next season after losing Noah Thomas (Georgia), Moose Muhammad III (eligibility), Micah Tease (Tulsa) and Cyrus Allen (Cincinnati).
However, with so many bodies on offense, the Aggies will have to guarantee a key role for Wallace III, who likely wouldn't settle for a depth role as he heads into fifth collegiate season. Time will tell if Texas A&M can convince Wallace III that College Station is the place to be during the looming visit.
