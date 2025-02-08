Superstar Would Take Paycut to Play With Aggies’ Myles Garrett
As Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons heads into the final year of his rookie contract. He has already spent time this offseason talking about wanting to go ahead and get his contract extension done.
While Dallas has not been proactive about paying its stars recently, Parsons may have just given Cowboys Jerry Jones a way to save money with this presumed contract extension. That being a trade for Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, whom Parsons says he'd like to play with in Dallas.
"He earned it, he earned that," Parsons said in a recent interview with CBS Sports. "Bro, honestly like I'd like to see him in Dallas. I don't know if we have the money for him."
Parsons's assumption is right. As things currently the Cowboys are currently $2 million over the cap for 2025. However, with a few moves like restructuring contracts and even signing contract extensions, they could open up more cap space.
But Parsons is willing to go a step further in helping the Cowboys potentially land the Texas A&M legend. The Cowboys' star added he'd "100 percent" take a pay cut if it meant playing with Garrett in Dallas.
"Yeah, 100%" Parsons said of a paycut. "Will he take less too?... We would definitely have to make that happen. ... As long as [Jerry Jones] let me be a little higher [paid] than him [Garrett]. ... I'm younger. ... He [Garrett] want to be with us too. ... I do alright [off the field as a Cowboy]. I do [want to win]."
The pairing of Parsons and Garrett would be a scary sight for opposing teams. Yet, a potential dream come true for Aggie fans, who want to see Garrett play in his hometown of Arlington.
Garrett publicly demanded a trade on Monday as he looks to continue chasing his dream of winning a Super Bowl. Yet, even with Garrett's public demand, reports stated the Browns do not intend to trade their former No. 1 pick.
However, as Garrett goes into the final two years of his contract, that could be posturing by the Browns in an attempt to drive up the trade value. If that is the case, maybe the Cowboys will get involved following Parsons's admission.
