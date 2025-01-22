All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies' Nick Scourton Among ESPN's Top 100 Players

Nic Scourton's lone season with the Texas A&M Aggies was a productive one.

Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) looks toward the sideline against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) looks toward the sideline against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
After Nic Scourton's lone season with the Texas A&M Aggies, the only regret is that the team couldn't have him for longer.

Hailing from Bryan, Texas, Scourton was a highly sought-after transfer following a 10-sack season with the Purdue Boilermakers last year. The Aggies were the lucky team to land him, and he didn't disappoint with a team-high 14 tackles for loss and five sacks. Sure, maybe not as statistically dominant as his final season at Purdue, but he was definitely an impact player on A&M's defense.

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton defends against the LSU Tigers
Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) defends in coverage against LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) during the fourth quarter. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Not only that, but he was an impact player on a national level as well. Scourton came in at No. 72 on ESPN's list of the top 100 players in college football this season.

"In his one season at Texas A&M after transferring from Purdue, Scourton led the Aggies with 14 tackles for loss and five quarterback sacks," ESPN's Chris Low wrote. "He had 10 of his tackles for loss against SEC opponents, which ranked second in the league. The 6-4, 280-pound Scourton was a second-team Walter Camp All-America selection and finalist for the Lott IMPACT Award."

Now with his brief Aggies career behind him, Scourton heads to the NFL as one of the premier edge rushers in this class. Playing at a premium position, the 6-4, 280-pound junior is projected to be a first-round pick in April, possibly an early one.

On the other side of the coin, the Aggies must now rebuild their defensive line that was so good for them this season. Not only is Scourton gone, but so are Shemar Steward and Shemar Turner.

The Aggies have brought in some strong transfers, and their younger players showed promise in the Las Vegas Bowl, but Mike Elko and co. definitely have their work cut out for them.

