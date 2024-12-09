Texas A&M Aggies' Offensive Lineman Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies roster is starting to see some serious turnover.
On a day that saw the Aggies' top two pass rushers announce their intentions to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, another key member of the program is leaving via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Per an announcement on his personal X account, Aggies offensive lineman Kam Dewberry has elected to enter his name into the portal. He will have one season of eligibility remaining.
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the sport | love and be part of an incredible organization," Dewberry said in a statement. "From the moment I stepped on campus, it was clear I was part of something special."
"I want to thank the Texas A&M coaches, the academic and athletic staff, the sports medicine team, my teammates, and everyone who has supported me throughout my time here. Your support has meant the world to me and made these past three years unforgettable."
"After much thought, reflection, and prayer. I have made the difficult decision to enter the transfer portal. While this was not an easy choice, I am excited to see what lies ahead in my journey as an athlete and individual. The honor of being part of the Fighting Texas Aggies will always remain with me, and I truly appreciate everything."
"Thank you, and Gig 'Em!"
Dewberry was a member of the historic 2022 recruiting class for Texas A&M, which shattered records as the highest-rated class in history.
That class has since completely fallen apart, however, with more than 20 of the 30 signees either transferring or leaving the program, including 16 of the top 17 rated players in the group.
Dewberry fell into that group, coming to College Station ranked as the No. 81 player in the country, the No. 3 offensive lineman, and the No. 15 player in the state of Texas.
He is also one of 16 total players who have either entered the portal or announced their intentions to do so since the conclusion of the regular season.
In his career with Texas A&M, Dewberry played in 32 games with eight starts over three seasons, including five starts in his first year on campus.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
Texas A&M Aggies 'Likely' to Host Georgia Bulldogs Transfer, Per Report
Texas A&M President Gen. Mark Welsh III Announces Online Ticket Pull Starting In 2025
Another Signee in Historic 2022 Texas A&M Recruiting Class to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Who Might Texas A&M Play In Their Bowl Game? SI Points Towards Big 10 Team
Controversial Arch Manning TD Run vs. Texas A&M Aggies Explained