Texas A&M Aggies Named Transfer Portal 'Winner' Despite Major Loss
While there are still plenty of players left in the transfer portal, it seems, at least for now, the Texas A&M Aggies have made the moves they needed to make with 12 additions via the portal.
Texas A&M's roster moves have caught the eye of Athlon Sports, which revealed its six winners of the transfer portal so far this offseason.
"Upgrading the receiving corps and defensive backfield were two major priorities for Texas A&M coach Mike Elko when the portal window opened in December," Athlon Sports writes.
Both of those priorities were addressed. On the offensive end, the Aggies landed three receivers in an attempt to retool an offense devoid of consistent play-makers on the outside. This included landing a former ACC Rookie of the Year award winner in Kevin Concepcion, along with a former five-star recruit Micah Hudson and Mississippi State transfer Mario Carver.
Filling three different positions of need certainly sounds like the indigent to being named a winner. However, the portal worked both ways for the Aggies as well. While they did bring several potential difference-makers, they also lost one.
At a position of prior need as well, receiver, as Noah Thomas entered the portal before announcing his commitment to Georgia. This means the Aggies will now look to replace all three of their top receivers from last season, with Thomas being the leader in yards.
However, everyone does suffer from exits via the portal, and even while Thomas's may hurt for the Aggies it shouldn't take away from what they brought in.
