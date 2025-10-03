Texas A&M Gets Promising News on Latest SEC Injury Report
The No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies continue their 2025 conference slate when they host the Mississippi State Bulldogs in their fourth-ever "Black Out" game at Kyle Field, looking to build on their 4-0 season record to start the year.
The Aggies and Bulldogs will do battle for the 19th time ever, with both teams owning nine wins apiece over the other, with the Aggies holding a slight 7-6 in terms of SEC games against one another.
The Aggies defeated the Bulldogs in last year's showdown after running back Le'Veon Moss' two touchdowns and the three sacks from the defense on then-quarterback Michael Van Buren secured the 34-24 victory.
Scooby Williams and Bryce Anderson 'Questionable' for Saturday Night
Thursday night, Texas A&M's official injury report was released, and while there were no "doubtfuls" or certified "outs" for the team on the report, there were a few "questionables."
The three questionables for Texas A&M featured linebacker Scooby Williams, safety Bryce Anderson, and offensive lineman Blake Ivy.
Williams and Anderson have both been out since midway through the Notre Dame game, both of them inactive in the win over Auburn last week, despite the bye week also given to them to recuperate.
Williams suffered what seems to be a lower-body injury shortly after securing an interception, and Anderson took a big shot to the head that left him down for quite some time during the Aggies' 41-40 win over the Fighting Irish.
Despite their absences on defense, Texas A&M was able to hold its own against Auburn last week, with Dayon Hayes and Taurean York making critical stops late in the game, sacking Jackson Arnold to secure the 16-10 win late.
Blake Ivy is a four-star freshman out of Clear Springs High School in League City, TX.
Williams' interception against the Irish is the only A&M interception that has been recorded in the 2025 season, and he currently has 12 total tackles on the season.
Anderson, a senior defensive back out of Beaumont, TX, has 10 total tackles thus far on the 2025 season.
Williams was prolific in last year's game against Mississippi State, recording six total tackles with two going for loss of yards in the Aggies' 34-24 victory over the Bulldogs in Starkville, a game where Anderson also recorded a tackle in the defensive secondary.
The fourth-ever Texas A&M "Black Out" game will kick off from Kyle Field Saturday night at 6:30 PM, with the Bulldogs looking for their first conference win under second-year head coach Jeff Lebby.