Texas A&M Rising WR Named Starting Return Specialist In 2025
Between a tight recruiting race and stellar flashes as a true freshman, Texas A&M football has been high on the abilities that wide receiver Terry Bussey has in store for the Aggies this season. A Swiss Army knife anywhere on the field, Bussey was an indomitable force in high school, originally recruited as an ATH to see where he would end up in college.
Now entering his sophomore campaign, head coach Mike Elko and staff have been very comfortable with his offseason switch to play exclusively on the offensive side of the ball. With that said, such a high caliber of talent in one player means that there needs to be a way for him to succeed further than just catching passes.
It was announced on Monday that Bussey would indeed be the starting kick returner for the Maroon and White this season, handling both kickoff as well as returning punts. Now with more of an outlet to run the ball, it is likely to see the former high school quarterback flex his muscles.
The Timpson Terror
Hailing from the small town of Timpson, Texas, Bussey has been no stranger to tearing up the field as a two-way player at quarterback and defensive back. He led Timpson to an undefeated, state-championship season while amassing over 11,000 yards of total offense and 169 offensive touchdowns through four years of varsity football, as well as 24 interceptions.
Nowadays, the young star has found himself taking handoffs rather than exchanging them himself, banking into the end zone just twice for 102 total yards on offense and pairing it with 217 total return yards.
While a low number by his standards, Bussey has shown enough promise in limited snaps and practice to be handed the reins to be the head man of the Aggies' return team. A bolting 65-yard touchdown run against McNeese State a season ago was his biggest play, and it gives the coaching staff an idea of what the young star is capable of in a more everyday role.
Poised to be WR2 behind North Carolina State transfer wide receiver KC Concepcion, Bussey will enter the 2025 season with a real chance to become a true star for the Aggies. Kyle Field has been no stranger to seeing elite NFL-caliber returners take back kicks on Saturdays, whether it's Dante Hall or De'Von Achane, but perhaps it may be the time fans see Bussey joining the list of some of Aggieland's best.