Texas A&M WR Noah Thomas Commits to SEC Program
The Texas A&M Aggies suffered perhaps their biggest loss of the offseason to the NCAA Transfer Portal last week when star wide receiver Noah Thomas elected to leave the program.
Now, Thomas has found a new home.
According to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Thomas has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, picking his new team over the Texas Longhorns and Miami Hurricanes.
In Athens, Thomas should become an immediate top option, as the Bulldogs struggled mightily at the wide receiver position throughout this season.
This now marks the end of Thomas' A&M career, as he finishes among the best receivers in program history. His 15 career receiving touchdowns with the Aggies are tied for eighth all-time in A&M history.
He is now the fifth receiver to depart from College Station this offseason. Cyrus Allen (Cincinnati), Jacob Bostick (San Diego State) and Micah Tease (Tulsa) have already found new homes. The Aggies have also said goodbye to Moose Muhammad III, who is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Thomas' departure is still a bit surprising despite the transfer portal additions of receivers Mario Craver (Mississippi State), Micah Hudson (Texas Tech) and KC Concepcion (N.C. State). He was likely set to be A&M's No. 1 receiver once again next season after building rapport with Marcel Reed in 2024.
Thomas finished this season with career-high marks in catches (39), receiving yards (574) and receiving touchdowns (eight), all of which led the team. In the 35-31 loss to the USC Trojans in the Las Vegas Bowl, he had five catches for 29 yards and two touchdowns.
