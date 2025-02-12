Georgia Bulldogs Lose Standout Guard vs. Texas A&M Aggies
After more than a week on the road, the Texas A&M Aggies return to Reed Arena Tuesday night for an intriguing SEC showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs. Unfortunately, their opponent isn't quite at full strength.
Tuesday morning, the Bulldogs announced that standout guard Dakota Leffew would miss Tuesday's game due to an undisclosed injury. Leffew was listed as available on the SEC's availiability report, but based on the Bulldogs' announcement, it seems something may have come up during Monday's practice.
Leffew, a senior from Hampton, Georgia, is averaging 10.7 points on the season, ranking third on the team behind forward Asa Newell (15.3) and guard Silas Demary Jr. (11.5). He's shooting at 44.1 percent from the field and 35 percent from beyond the arch. He scored 12 points in a 76-75 loss to Mississippi State on Saturday.
The Bulldogs were already dealing with injuries at guard, as Tyrin Lawrence suffered a non-contact leg injury against Mississippi State.
Meanwhile, A&M heads into this game riding a three-game winning streak, including a 67-64 thriller over Missouri on Saturday. The Aggies rose to No. 8 in the latest AP poll, their highest ranking of the season. They will be tested down the stretch, though, as they face Mississippi State, Tennessee, Florida and Auburn - the latter three of which are currently in the AP top five - down the home stretch.
Tip off from Reed Arena is set for 8 p.m. CT. The Aggies are favored by 8.5.
