Texas A&M Aggies vs. Mississippi State: Betting Odds, Injury Report, How to Watch
The No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies will look to keep things rolling when they visit the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs Tuesday in Starkville for a ranked SEC matchup.
Texas A&M (20-5, 9-3) has won five in a row after a crushing 70-69 loss to the Texas Longhorns on Jan. 25. This includes last Saturday's 69-61 win over Arkansas. That loss seems to have sent the Aggies into another gear, but they'll need to keep it rolling headed into the toughest stretch of their season. After facing Hail State, A&M will host No. 6 Tennessee and a pesky Vanderbilt squad before visiting No. 2 Florida and hosting No. 1 Auburn.
As for Mississippi State, the Bulldogs (18-7, 6-6) are coming off of an 81-71 rivalry win over No. 19 Ole Miss. Led by guard Josh Hubbard (17.4 points) and forward KeShawn Murphy (11.4 points, 7.5 rebounds), Mississippi State could make some noise in the NCAA Tournament this season but will face one of its toughest matchups of the season against the Aggies.
Texas A&M won the only matchup between the two teams last season in a 75-69 win at Reed Arena. Aggies forward Andersson Garcia, who played two seasons at Mississippi State, will play against his former team for the third time since arriving to College Station.
INJURY REPORT
The Aggies don't have anyone listed on the injury report while Mississippi State has ruled out guard Kanye Clary.
HOW TO WATCH
SEC Network, 6 p.m. CT.
BETTING ODDS, per FanDuel
Texas A&M +2.5
Moneyline: Texas A&M +118, Mississippi State -142
Over/Under: 142.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Legend Mike Evans Recruiting Myles Garrett to Buccaneers
MORE: 'His Best Game!' Buzz Williams Praises Solomon Washington After Win vs. Georgia
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies DL Dominates Latest Mock Draft
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Made History With Win Over No. 15 Missouri
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Lose Talented In-State Cornerback Commit