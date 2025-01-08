All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Hit With Big Injury News vs. Oklahoma Sooners

The Texas A&M Aggies won't have their top scorer against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Jan 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) looks on during the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Reed Arena. The Aggies defeated the Longhorns 80-60. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies will be without their top scorer for their SEC road opener Wednesday against the No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners in Norman.

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV was officially ruled out for the game on the student-athlete availability report with an undisclosed injury. According to reports from Parker Rehm of FOX 44, Taylor IV apparently experienced some knee tightness during Saturday's 80-60 win at home over the Texas Longhorns.

“Wade Taylor IV just came into the locker room tunnel next to the postgame press conference room complaining about knee tightness,” Rehm reported. “He said ‘It just feels like jelly.’ He sprinted into the locker room after getting it stretched out.”

Dec 28, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) looks to pass the ball against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at Reed Arena. The Aggies defeated the Wildcats 92-54. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

He finished with 13 points, three rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes of action in the win. This season, Taylor IV is averaging a team-high 15.7 points and 4.8 assists per game.

Taylor IV missed the first game of his collegiate career earlier this season against Houston Christian on Dec. 20. Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams admitted afterwards that it was different not having him out there.

"It's our first time doing it. There were some parts that were good," Williams said of Taylor IV's absence. "When you've taken every snap of every down, of every game, of every practice, it's different."

Fortunately for the Aggies, the emergence of Zhuric Phelps this season should ease some of the concern out of the backcourt. Against Texas, Phelps led all scorers with 18 points to go along with seven rebounds and a game-high four assists.

