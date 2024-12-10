Five Texas A&M Aggies Earn All-SEC Honors
Star defensive end Nic Scourton headlines the five Texas A&M Aggies who earned All-SEC accolades, as the conference revealed Tuesday afternoon.
Scourton, who declared for the 2025 NFL Draft on Monday, was the only Aggie to earn first-team honors. Running back Le'Veon Moss and defensive back Will Lee III earned second-team honors, while offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III and defensive lineman Shemar Stewart earned third-team honors.
A transfer from Purdue, Scourton made the most of his lone season at A&M. The Bryan, Texas native recorded a team-high 14 tackles for loss, which ranks third in the SEC. He also recorded five sacks, two of which coming in the win over Arkansas on Sept. 28.
Prior to his season-ending injury in early November, Moss was playing like one of the best running backs in not just the SEC, but the entire country. In nine games (really eight since he suffered an injury early in the ninth), the junior rushed for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry, which ranked second in the conference. He scored multiple touchdowns in four of the eight full games he played this season.
Lee finished the season with 42 total tackles and 10 passes defended, which ranks fourth in the conference. He also had two interceptions, one of which he returned for a 93-yard touchdown in the regular season finale against Texas.
Zuhn started all 12 games at left tackle and helped the Aggies become one of the top rushing offenses in the SEC. He was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after the Aggies rushed for 310 yards in a win over Florida on Nov. 14.
Stewart finished his junior season with 31 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Like Scourton, Stewart also declared for the NFL Draft earlier this week.
