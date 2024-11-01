Texas A&M Aggies Kenyon Green Suffers Major Injury With Houston Texans
The Houston Texans are expected to be without one of their best offensive linemen for the remainder of the season.
Per reports Friday from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Texas A&M Aggies offensive guard Kenyon Green suffered what is expected to be a season-ending shoulder injury in the 21-13 loss to the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.
Rapoport tweeted that there's a slim chance Green could return this season if the Texans are able to advance far into the playoffs.
"While Kenyon Green is headed for Injury Reserve with his shoulder injury, some clarity: There is, at least, a chance of a late, late return depending on how rehab goes and where the ' season stands. So, out indefinitely and possibly for the season," Rapoport tweeted.
Green, 23, was the 15th overall pick by the Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's started 23 of 24 career games so far in his career, including starts in all nine games for Houston this season.
However, this now marks the second time he's suffered a serious shoulder injury. Green missed all of last season after picking up the ailment during the 2023 preseason.
Green spent three seasons at Texas A&M, where he was a consensus two-time All-American, Second-Team All-SEC (2020) and a First-Team All-SEC selection (2021).
