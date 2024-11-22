Texas A&M Aggies RB Rueben Owens Trending Up on Injury Report
If the Texas A&M Aggies can put together a memorable postseason run, it's possible that some big-time help in the backfield could be coming to the backfield.
The Aggies once again listed running back Rueben Owens as doubtful for Saturday's matchup against the Auburn Tigers on Thursday's release of the SEC student-athlete availability report. This is a significant development for the second-year back, who suffered a significant knee injury during training camp. He has missed the entire season so far and has been out on each availability report released during conference play.
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said earlier this month that it's "probably not realistic" for Owens to return this season but a "doubtful" tag says otherwise.
"Probably not realistic," Elko said on Nov. 4 "When we initially diagnosed it, it was if the season was extended. He is just now getting to the point where he can start testing it."
Elko's comment came after the loss of star running back Le'Veon Moss, who suffered a season-ending injury in the loss to South Carolina on Nov. 2. However, it's possible the coaching staff could be looking to get Owens involved in a depth role if Texas A&M can make it to the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, Amari Daniels and EJ Smith have led the backfield.
Last season, Owens finished with 101 carries for 385 yards and three touchdowns. He added 12 catches for 109 yards through the air. Owens also returned 12 kickoffs for 249 yards. His rushing yardage was third-most on the team behind Daniels and Moss, respectively.
His best performance came in the win over Abilene Christian on Nov. 18 when he finished with 18 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown along with two catches for 18 yards.
No. 15 Texas A&M and Auburn kick off from Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT.
