Men's Basketball: Strengths and Weaknesses for TCU
With basketball season right around the corner, here are three strengths and weaknesses for TCU fans to anticipate this year.
TCU Men's Basketball 2024-25 Strengths
Stacked Backcourt
Last year's backcourt was probably the biggest disappointment for the Horned Frogs as they struggled to handle the ball and command the half-court offense consistently.
This year, the Frogs have reloaded, adding elite senior ball handlers in Frankie Collins and Noah Reynolds.
This group is joined by star sophomore transfers, a star in the making Vasean Allette from Old Dominion and high-level talent RJ Jones from Kansas State.
These transfers combined with redshirt freshman athletic freak in Jace Posey and a developmental true freshman Ashton Simmons give TCU a deep, talented group of guards that they did not have last season.
Talented Youth
One thing notable about the past couple TCU teams is the lack of young players we have seen get meaningful minutes.
The last true freshman to play rotational minutes at all was Mike Miles Jr. as crazy as it sounds, and the bulk of players to play significant time the past couple of years have been mainly experienced players gotten out the transfer portal.
This year is different and brings an influx of youth that will be new to what TCU fans have recently seen.
The Frogs been in their best incoming freshman class in program history, containing four talented players, each at different positions.
Two of these freshmen to highlight are wing Micah Robinson and big man David Punch, who will each see meaningful time in the rotation this season.
Pairing this freshman class with young transfers Allette and Jones will give a refreshing look that will showcase what the future of TCU basketball could look like for the coming years.
Elite In Transition
It is no secret that Jamie Dixon's offense is known for their transition style of play, leading the nation in transition points each of the last two seasons.
This team is no exception as it is another roster set up perfectly to fit this play style.
Every single rotational player on this roster has above average athleticism for their position, so expect the same style of play for the Frogs with emphasis on quick possessions and ability to outrun their opponents.
TCU Men's Basketball 2024-25 Weaknesses
Thin Frontcourt
The big man position is hands down the biggest cause of concern for TCU this year, only having Ernest Udeh Jr. as a player with experience down low.
The only scholarship players who can play center behind Udeh Jr. are true freshman David Punch and Malick Diallo, who will probably have to be counted on more than the coaching staff would traditionally like in year one.
The emergence and health of Udeh Jr. will be one of the largest question marks for the Horned Frogs coming into the season, and there is no veteran presence they know they can rely on if things do not go as planned.
Free Throw Shooting
Free throw shooting has been a weakness of the Horned Frogs as of recent, and the players they brought in have not exactly been great free throw shooters as well.
Notably, expected volume scorers Frankie Collins (57.6%), Trazarien White (71.6%), and Vasean Allette (60.9%) all shot poorly last season.
When the only rotational player to return for TCU is Ernest Udeh Jr. at 56% from the line, it becomes a cause for concern that the trend of poor free throw shooting will continue.
With this being said, it is important to add that transfers Noah Reynolds (79.1%), Brendan Wenzel (80.9%), and RJ Jones (84.6%) all bring in above-average free throw shooters, so it will be an interesting factor to look at when the season begins.
Lack of Continuity
The biggest objective concern for this team is probably the lack of continuity this TCU team possesses.
The only rotational player the Frogs return is Ernest Udeh Jr., so learning to play with a new roster of transfers and freshman will be a difficulty in its own right.
With that being said, these types of roster constructions are much more common in today's college basketball, but TCU certainly enters the year behind the eight ball when it comes to getting time to get to know each other's games.
If the Frogs come out to a slow start of the season in the non-conference, this will probably be a big reason why.
