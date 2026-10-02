Through four weeks of the 2026 college football season, Big 12 football statistics are beginning to reveal which teams can sustain drives, which can finish them and where impressive yardage totals need a closer look.

Houston and Kansas State stand out for their third-down conversions and red-zone scoring. TCU presents a different picture, with a defense that has excelled at getting opponents off the field and an offense still looking for greater consistency.

Those differences matter as conference play continues. The latest Big 12 football power rankings provide one view of the league. Third-down and red-zone results offer another.

A team can move the ball effectively between the 20-yard lines and still leave opportunities unfinished. These numbers help explain where that separation occurs.

Houston and Kansas State Set the Third-Down Pace

Houston leads the Big 12 in third-down conversion percentage through four games.

The Cougars have converted 32 of 45 opportunities, a 71.1% success rate. Kansas State follows at 65%, converting 39 of 60 attempts.

The gap between the conference’s leaders and its lowest conversion rate is significant. Arizona State has converted 12 of 39 third downs, or 30.8%. Houston is converting at more than twice that rate.

Kansas State’s volume also deserves attention. The Wildcats have faced the third-most third-down situations in the conference, behind Baylor and West Virginia.

Their success has held up across a substantial number of opportunities. That makes the percentage more meaningful than a strong rate built on only a handful of attempts.

For both Houston and Kansas State, the value is straightforward. Converting third downs gives an offense another set of plays, keeps the opposing defense on the field and creates more chances to finish a possession with points.

Oklahoma State Shows Why Yardage Needs Context

Houston players run upfield against Southern as the Cougars emerge among the Big 12’s early offensive efficiency leaders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Third-down percentage is useful, but it cannot explain an entire offense on its own.

Oklahoma State ranks near the bottom of the conference at 32%, converting 16 of 50 attempts. Yet the Cowboys lead the Big 12 in total offense at 548.3 yards per game.

They have accumulated 2,193 yards through four games and are averaging 7.1 yards per play.

That combination shows how a team can generate substantial production while struggling in a specific situation. It does not establish how often Oklahoma State avoids third down or how much of its yardage comes from explosive plays. Those questions require a closer look at individual possessions.

The takeaway is that the Cowboys’ yardage and third-down results describe different parts of their offense.

Their overall production gives opponents plenty to consider. Their conversion rate still identifies an area where drives can stall.

TCU’s Third-Down Defense Offers an Advantage

TCU’s offense has converted 43.4% of its third downs, placing the Horned Frogs ninth in the Big 12.

The defense has been considerably stronger in those situations. Opponents have converted just 24.5% of their third-down attempts against TCU, the lowest rate in the conference.

That is a meaningful strength. Getting off the field limits an opponent’s opportunities and gives the offense another possession.

But defensive stops cannot guarantee that the next TCU possession produces points. The Horned Frogs still need their offense to make those opportunities count, a central issue in the discussion of TCU’s early struggles and what must change.

Saturday’s matchup adds another test. BYU has converted 61.3% of its third downs through three games, ranking third in the Big 12.

That creates a compelling strength-against-strength matchup. TCU’s defense has been effective at ending possessions, while BYU’s offense has been effective at extending them.

As the TCU vs. BYU scouting report explains, the Cougars bring a balanced offense to Fort Worth. Forcing difficult third downs will matter, but finishing those defensive possessions will matter just as much.

Red-Zone Scoring and Touchdowns Tell Different Stories

Houston and Kansas State have also been among the conference’s most reliable offenses inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Both have scored on 21 of 22 red-zone possessions, a 95.5% scoring rate.

Arizona State, Iowa State and Kansas share the conference lead at 100%. Their opportunity totals differ, however. Arizona State is 8-for-8, Kansas is 10-for-10 and Iowa State is 12-for-12.

That context matters when comparing percentages. A perfect rate across eight possessions represents a different sample from scoring on 21 of 22.

It is also important to distinguish red-zone scoring from red-zone touchdowns. A successful scoring possession can end with either a touchdown or a field goal.

Houston has scored 17 touchdowns on its 22 trips, while Kansas State has scored 16. The Cougars have made all four of their red-zone field-goal attempts, and the Wildcats have made all five.

Both offenses have consistently produced points. The touchdown totals help show how they are finishing those opportunities.

What TCU Needs to Carry Into the BYU Game

Sep 26, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights tight end Dylan Wade (0) is tackled by TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) during the second half at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TCU has scored on 15 of 19 red-zone possessions, a 78.9% rate. Those trips have produced 11 touchdowns and four field goals.

BYU has scored on 14 of 16 opportunities, or 87.5%, with 13 touchdowns.

That comparison gives Saturday’s game another important layer. TCU needs to sustain possessions, reach scoring position and finish more of those chances in the end zone.

The Horned Frogs’ third-down defense provides a reason for optimism. Their offensive execution still needs to support it.

That is part of the larger challenge outlined in Keep Score With Me ahead of TCU vs. BYU: turning the team’s capabilities into consistent performance.

Four weeks of statistics cannot settle every question about the Big 12. Opponent quality, game situations and different numbers of games all influence these early results.

Still, third-down conversions and red-zone outcomes identify two places where execution becomes especially visible.

For TCU, the next step is connecting those phases. Defensive stops create opportunities. Sustained drives and stronger finishes are how the Horned Frogs can make more of them count.

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