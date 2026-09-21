The first three weeks of the 2026 season have provided just enough data to begin separating meaningful trends from single-game outliers across the Big 12.

These early Big 12 football statistics reveal several notable differences across the conference. Two categories that can change a game quickly are turnovers and penalties. Through games played Sept. 19, the Big 12 penalty statistics and turnover numbers have produced some clear extremes, but the raw data does not always tell the entire story.

Kansas State has committed the fewest penalties in the conference, while Colorado has been flagged the most. In the turnover category, Cincinnati has protected the ball while creating takeaways. Kansas, meanwhile, has gone in the opposite direction.

Kansas State Sets the Early Standard for Penalty Control

Kansas State football has produced the Big 12’s most disciplined statistical profile through three games.

The Wildcats have been penalized only eight times for 89 yards, averaging 2.7 penalties and 29.7 penalty yards per game. Both numbers are the lowest in the conference.

The Wildcats’ penalty numbers also fit a longer-term pattern. Kansas State finished the 2025 season among the nation’s better teams at avoiding penalties, averaging 4.1 per game.

At the other end of the conference, Colorado has been penalized 28 times for 247 yards, an average of 9.3 penalties and 82.3 yards per game. Both figures are the highest in the Big 12.

That difference is substantial. Colorado is averaging more than three times as many penalties per game as Kansas State.

Penalty totals should not automatically be viewed as a measurement of overall team quality. Flags can come from several situations, including inexperience, special teams mistakes and offensive pre-snap errors. Still, when the difference is this significant, it is worth monitoring as the competition gets tougher.

Cincinnati Turns Takeaways Into an Early Advantage

Cincinnati football has produced one of the conference’s strongest turnover profiles through three games.

The Bearcats have committed only one turnover while forcing five, giving Cincinnati a plus-four turnover margin. That is tied with BYU for the best mark in the conference.

Cincinnati’s turnover margin was especially important Saturday against rival Miami (Ohio). The Bearcats overcame a 21-point halftime deficit to win 35-31, forcing three turnovers while committing one. A late strip sack recovered by Cincinnati helped seal the victory.

Miami RedHawks linebacker Blayne Myrick (15) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) in the first quarter of the football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Miami RedHawks at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, September 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

West Virginia has also protected the football well. The Mountaineers are averaging 0.67 turnovers per game while forcing 1.33, giving them a positive turnover margin through their first three games.

Iowa State has a similar profile, averaging 0.67 turnovers committed and 1.67 takeaways per game.

Those numbers illustrate why Big 12 turnover margin rankings are more useful than simply counting how many interceptions a team has thrown or how many fumbles it has lost. Turnover margin measures whether a team is gaining extra possessions while protecting its own.

Kansas Shows How Quickly Turnovers Can Change a Game

Kansas football provides the clearest example of the other side of the turnover equation.

The Jayhawks are averaging 2.33 turnovers per game while forcing only 0.67, placing them at minus-five in turnover margin through three games.

That problem was visible Saturday against Arizona State.

Kansas turned the ball over three times in a 24-17 loss, while Arizona State did not commit a turnover. One Kansas fumble was returned to the 2-yard line and set up an Arizona State touchdown.

The turnover margin does not fully explain every mistake, but it shows how costly they became. Kansas lost three possessions, failed to create a takeaway and handed Arizona State a short field that directly led to points.

Oklahoma State has also struggled with giveaways, averaging 2.33 turnovers per game while forcing only one per game.

The Numbers Need Context

The early conference statistics show why turnovers and penalties are useful categories, but also why they require context.

Kansas State’s eight penalties are meaningful because the Wildcats have maintained that discipline across all three games and carried over a positive trend from last season. Cincinnati’s turnover margin is similarly important because the Bearcats have combined ball security with takeaways that helped complete a comeback victory.

Meanwhile, Kansas’ turnover problems have produced direct consequences, while Colorado’s penalty total stands out even before considering the circumstances behind each flag.

The takeaway is not that one statistic explains a team’s season. Through three games, these numbers identify areas where teams are creating or surrendering extra opportunities.

That distinction will become increasingly important for TCU football. As the Horned Frogs begin facing the Big 12 opponents whose problems now have faces, early statistical tendencies will become part of the weekly matchup rather than numbers viewed in isolation.

TCU has already learned that game statistics can require a closer examination. The Horned Frogs’ immediate takeaways from the win over Arkansas State provided one view of the performance, while the latest edition of Through the Facemask examined what consequence football revealed about the team.

The Big 12 is known for its unpredictability, and conference play will provide a new test as most of the league begins Big 12 action. It will be worth watching whether the turnover and penalty trends established during nonconference play continue as the competition gets tougher.

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