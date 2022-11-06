Big 12 Football Week 10: Frogs Remain Perfect

The TCU Horned Frogs are now 4-0 when trailing in the second half. This leads all of the FBS. It wasn’t pretty, especially in the first half, but the Frogs got the win over Texas Tech and remain perfect at 9-0.

Meanwhile, in Lawrence, Oklahoma State loses their third straight, second straight in the state of Kansas, and the Jayhawks are going bowling for the first time in 14 years. The Sooners are done, while Baylor remains in contention. Iowa State finally got its first conference win of the season, defeating West Virginia. And Texas gets its first road win in over a year, beating Kansas State.

TCU now holds a two-game lead over Kansas State, Texas, and Baylor. Six of the league teams are now bowl eligible.

Here is how each Big 12 team fared, plus some of the key results in the Top 25:

#7 TCU (9-0, 6-0)* vs. Texas Tech (4-5,

TCU wins 34-24

Derius Davis returned an 82-yard punt for a touchdown in the game’s first two minutes to put the Frogs up early. It felt like it was going to be a dominating day by the Frogs. But Texas Tech had other plans. TCU got a field goal right before halftime to take a 13-10 lead into the locker room. Tech scored early in the 3rd to take the lead. TCU then scored three straight touchdowns to put the game away. TCU is 9-0 for the first time since 2010, when they went 13-0 and won the Rose Bowl.

Baylor (6-3, 4-2)* vs. Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4)

Baylor wins 38-35

A year ago, this was must-see TV. This year, it was relegated to ESPN+. Oklahoma put up 499 total yards and moved the ball well. But three turnovers gave Baylor the edge. Baylor running back Craig Williams carried the ball 25 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns. His longest run was 51 yards.

Kansas (6-3, 3-3)* vs. #18 Oklahoma State (6-3, 3-3)*

Kansas wins 37-16

We aren’t in Kansas anymore. That’s what Pokes fans must be saying. Last week, they got humiliated 48-0 by Kansas State in Manhattan. This week, Kansas dominated from the beginning and won 37-16. Kansas got their sixth win, making them bowl eligible for the first time since 2008. Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders was out, and the Pokes just could not adjust.

Iowa State (4-5, 1-5) vs. West Virginia (3-6, 1-5)

Iowa State wins 31-14

Iowa State started their season 3-0 before entering league play. They then lost five straight before picking up their first Big 12 win this week. Essentially, this game was one between two cellar dwellers to determine which would get the bottom honor when the season comes to an end.

#13 Kansas State (6-3, 4-2)* vs. #24 Texas (6-3, 4-2)*

Texas wins 34-27

Texas had a 31-10 lead at halftime and looked to be in control of the game. But, like many games this season in league play, no lead is safe. K-State chipped away throughout the third and fourth quarters. With 4:37 left, K-State made it a one-score game, down by seven. But Texas was able to hold them back. Bijan Robinson was on fire for the Longhorns, carrying the ball an unfathomable 30 times for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Quinn Ewers threw 18-of-31 for 197 yards and two more touchdowns.

*Bowl Eligible Teams

Baylor

Kansas

Kansas State

Oklahoma State

TCU

Texas

Noteworthy Top 25 Games:

#1 Tennessee (8-1) at #3 Georgia (9-0)

Georgia wins 27-13

#4 Clemson (8-1) at Notre Dame (6-3)

Notre Dame wins 35-14

#6 Alabama (7-2) vs. #10 LSU (7-2)

LSU wins 32-31

#16 Illinois (7-2) vs. Michigan State (4-5)

Michigan State wins 23-15

#20 Syracuse (6-3) at Pittsburgh (5-4)

Pittsburgh wins 19-9

#21 Wake Forest (6-3) at #22 NC State (7-2)

NC State wins 30-21

#23 Oregon State (6-3) at Washington (7-2)

Washington wins 24-21

There were six undefeated teams entering Week 10. Four of them won. So, there are now just four remaining undefeated teams in the FBS: Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, and TCU.

