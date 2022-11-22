Big 12 Football: Week 13 Matchups And Predictions

TCU has already secured a spot in the Big 12 Championship game. TCU is the first Big 12 school to start 11-0 since Texas started 13-0 in 2009. The Big 12 has not had a team finish undefeated in conference play since Oklahoma in 2016. TCU has five wins this season over ranked teams, which equals the combined total of the other undefeated teams (Georgia – 2; Ohio State – 2; Michigan – 1).

They await their opponent, which will not be determined until after the final week of regular-season games. Kansas State is in the driver’s seat for the second spot. A win over Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown will give K-State the spot. However, if the Wildcats lose AND Texas beats Baylor, Texas will face the Horned Frogs in the championship game.

Last week, Oklahoma and Texas Tech became bowl-eligible, while West Virginia and Iowa State became not eligible to go bowling this year. That means that 80% of the teams in the league qualify for a bowl game this year. The Big 12 is the only conference with 80% of its teams bowl eligible. This year marks the first time since the league competed as a 10-team league to have eight bowl-eligible teams.

Through Week 12, the Big 12 leads all conferences in scoring (32.4 points per game), total yards (431.3 yards per game), and rushing yards (177.7 yards per game). It is third in the nation in passing yards (253.5 yards per game) and pass completion percentage (62.7%).

2022 Results

We are 51-19 (.729) in our weekly Big 12 predictions through Week 12. Last week, we went 5-0 in our predictions, our first sweep since Week 6 when we went 4-0.

Week 13 Matchups and Predictions

Here’s a look at this week’s slate of league games:

All times listed are Central Time.

#24 Texas (7-4, 5-3) at Baylor (6-5, 4-5))

Saturday, 11 a.m., ESPN

Texas is in a must-win situation here if they want to make it to the Big 12 Championship Game. They need a win and a K-State loss to make it. After being held to a season low in Week 11 against TCU, Bijan Robinson let loose against Kansas putting his name back into the Heisman conversation. Look for him to have another stellar day as the Longhorns create some more Baylor Tears as Baylor, a preseason favorite to win the conference, ends up with a .500 record.

Pick: Texas

Oklahoma State (7-4, 4-4) vs. West Virginia (4-7, 2-6)

Saturday, 11 a.m., ESPN2

The Poke Choke this year has been hard to watch. Sure, they have lots of injuries. LOTS. And Spencer Sanders has not looked great coming back from his injury. But West Virginia has had one big yo-yo of a season – up and down. They beat Baylor (in overtime) and Oklahoma (as time expired), so even their wins were close games. It’s Senior Day in Stillwater. Watch for Gundy and Company to get a respectable 8-4 record.

Pick: Oklahoma State

#4 TCU (11-0, 8-0) vs. Iowa State (4-7, 1-7)

Saturday, 3 p.m., FOX

Sure, Iowa State has lost every conference game, except the one against Oklahoma, by a touchdown or less. And sure, TCU has won every conference game, except the one against Oklahoma, by 10 points or fewer. And sure, Iowa State has an incredible defense that has kept their games close. But TCU is a team of destiny this year. Look for the Horned Frogs to add some style points to their resume and come away with a decisive win. It would be karma for the Frogs to win 55-3 and move up to No. 3 in the College Football Playoffs, unlike when scoring that against ISU in the last game of 2014.

Pick: TCU

Texas Tech (6-5, 4-4) vs. Oklahoma (6-5, 3-5)

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Ho hum. This game traditionally has some fireworks. This year, though, neither team has been able to produce many fireworks. Both teams became bowl-eligible last week, so neither is in a must-win situation. Look for this game to be close. But since this game is on the South Plains in Lubbock at night, Tech should sneak out a victory here.

Pick: Texas Tech

#15 Kansas State (8-3, 6-2) vs. Kansas (6-5, 3-5)

Saturday, 7 p.m., Fox

It’s the Sunflower Showdown. In October, we said this game would play a pivotal role in determining which team would make it to the Big 12 Championship game. Back then, though, Kansas was undefeated, and K-State’s only loss was in nonconference play to Tulane. However, the Showdown will still determine which team will rematch with TCU in Arlington next week. If the Wildcats win, they are in. If the Jayhawks win, K-State must hope Baylor was able to win in Austin earlier in the day. Look for Kansas State to be motivated and get the win.

Pick: Kansas State

