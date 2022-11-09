Big 12 Football: Week 11 Matchups And Predictions

Three weeks remain in the regular season, and six of the Big 12’s ten teams are still in contention for a trip to Arlington on December 3. At 6-0, TCU sits alone at the top of the standings. Baylor, Kansas State, and Texas are all at 4-2 and tied for second place. Kansas and Oklahoma State are both at 3-3 and still have a chance to make the championship game, though that chance is very slight due to the head-to-head matchup results of teams ahead of them.

ESPN College GameDay is coming to Austin ahead of the matchup between TCU and Texas. It marks the fourth time this season that the hit pre-game show has featured a Big 12 team (September 1 for West Virginia at Pittsburgh, September 10 for Alabama at Texas, and October 8 for TCU at Kansas were the previous games).

In addition to the game in Austin, another critical game that will go a long way in determining which teams make it to Arlington happens just up I-35, with Kansas State visiting Baylor. Other games include Iowa State at Oklahoma State, Oklahoma at West Virginia, and Kansas at Texas Tech.

2022 Results

We are 43-16 (.717) in our weekly Big 12 predictions through the season's first nine weeks. Last week, we went 2-3 in our predictions, with the losses being that we chose OSU to beat Kansas. Kansas State to beat Texas, and Oklahoma to beat Baylor.

Week 11 Matchups and Predictions

Here’s a look at this week’s slate of league games:

All times listed are Central Time.

West Virginia (3-6, 1-5) vs. Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4)

Saturday, 11 a.m., FS1 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

The Neal Brown Era in Morgantown probably is over, but no announcement yet. If West Virginia can pull off a win over a struggling Oklahoma team, look for the Brown drama to continue. If Oklahoma pulls off the win, that might be enough to push him off the ledge. West Virginia has struggled all season. Look for the Sooners to shake off some of the demons from the season and escape with the win.

Pick: Oklahoma

Oklahoma State (6-3, 3-3) vs. Iowa State (4-5, 1-5)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Last week, it seemed almost every starter for the Cowboys was injured; without them, OSU could not shake off Kansas. Spencer Sanders is not expected to play in Week 11. And several other players are still injured. Even though the game is in Stillwater, look for the Pokes to continue their slide. Give this one to Iowa State, but very narrowly.

Pick: Iowa State

Baylor (6-3, 4-2) vs. #19 Kansas State (6-3, 4-2)

Saturday, 6 p.m., FS1 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Both teams want to make it to Arlington in December. And going into Week 11, they, along with Texas, are all tied for second place in the league standings. Kansas State has been more consistent this year than Baylor. Adrian Martinez may be back for the Wildcats. Even without him, Will Howard has proven to be an asset to the team. Look for K-State to pull off the win in Waco.

Pick: Kansas State

Texas Tech (4-5, 2-4) vs. Kansas (6-3, 3-3)

Saturday, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Congratulations, Kansas. You became bowl-eligible last week for the first time since 2008. You got that elusive 6th win. But playing a night game in Lubbock is hard. Sure, Baylor won there two weeks ago, but those tortilla-tossing fans will give an advantage to the Red Raiders. Texas Tech will get the win and will be just one win away from being bowl-eligible.

Pick: Texas Tech

#18 Texas (6-3, 4-2) vs. #4 TCU (9-0, 6-0)

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

TCU moved into the College Football Playoffs scenarios this week when the committee ranked them at No.4. Can their dream season continue? The Texas Longhorns will be the season’s biggest test for the Horned Frogs. College GameDay will be on campus Saturday morning, the second time the show has been in Austin this season. That was on September 10, when Texas lost to Alabama. It’s also the second time TCU to be featured on GameDay. On October 8, TCU beat Kansas with the show present. TCU is 7-1 all-time when featured on GameDay – the highest winning percentage of any FBS team featured more than once. Look for that streak to continue.

Pick: TCU

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Visit the Longhorns Country site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the upcoming game with TCU.