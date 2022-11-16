Big 12 Football: Week 12 Matchups And Predictions

Only two weeks left in the regular season of college football. TCU clinched its spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. Whom will they meet? Kansas State, Baylor, Texas, and Oklahoma State could make it, but K-State has the inside track. But before that happens, a lot of football will be played over the next two weekends.

Big Noon Kickoff, the Fox pregame show, will be in Waco ahead of the Baylor versus TCU game, which follows the show at 11 a.m. on Fox. It’s the fourth time the pregame show has featured a Big 12 game this season and the second time TCU has been featured. The show previously was in Austin on September 10 for the Texas/Alabama game, in Lincoln, Nebraska, on September 17 for Oklahoma/Nebraska, and in Fort Worth on November 5 for TCU/Texas Tech.

TCU's Quentin Johnston in the 2021 game versus Baylor © Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to the game in Waco, this week is Bedlam week, with Oklahoma State traveling to Norman for this year’s edition. Kansas State looks to keep their championship game hopes alive with a trip to Morgantown while Kansas looks to repeat its big win from last year when they host Texas. And Texas Tech travels to Ames to meet a struggling Iowa State.

2022 Results

We are 46-19 (.708) in our weekly Big 12 predictions through the season's first 11 weeks. Last week, we went 3-2 in our predictions, with the losses being that we chose Iowa State to beat Oklahoma State and Oklahoma to beat West Virginia.

Week 12 Matchups and Predictions

Here’s a look at this week’s slate of league games:

All times listed are Central Time.

Baylor (6-4, 4-3) vs. #4 TCU (10-0, 7-0)

Saturday, 11 a.m., Fox [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

The dream season continues for TCU. They’ve already clinched a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game, but they are playing to remain undefeated and have a possible spot in the College Football Playoffs. Baylor, who played in the championship last year and was predicted to be there again this year, would love nothing more than to play spoiler on the dream season. It happened in reverse last season. The TCU defense came alive last week. With that, the Frogs should be able to dominate in all three aspects of the game. Look for TCU to move to 11-0.

Pick: TCU

West Virginia (4-6, 2-5) vs.#19 Kansas State (7-3, 5-2)

Saturday, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Kansas State has a one-game lead over Texas, Baylor, and Oklahoma State and holds the tiebreaker over Baylor and OSU. K-State needs a win and a Texas loss to get the second spot in the championship game. We’ve been saying all season that the Wildcats could be a wild card to make it to Arlington; even though weird things happen in Morgantown, look for K-State to get one step closer.

Pick: Kansas State

Kansas (6-4, 3-4) vs. Texas (6-4, 4-3)

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., FS1 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Last year, Kansas won in Austin in an unbelievable game. Texas did not make it to a bowl game. This year, Sark’s second season, looked to be a better year. Sure, the Longhorns lost to Bama, but it was only by one. They lost to Tech. But they shut out Oklahoma and beat Kansas State. They’ve been up and down. They played a defensive battle against TCU last week. But they should have an easier Saturday when they head to Lawrence. Don’t look for a repeat of last year’s game.

Pick: Texas

Iowa State (4-6, 1-6) vs. Texas Tech (5-5, 3-4)

Saturday, 6 p.m., FS1 [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

This is an interesting game. Iowa State has only one conference win, and that’s over West Virginia. But the Cyclones have been it for most of their conference games. Tech has been up-and-down all season, and one never knows which team will make an appearance. Both teams have not been eliminated and are playing for bowl eligibility. Tech is just a game away. Look for them to have the motivation to get the win to go bowling.

Pick: Texas Tech

Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5) vs. Oklahoma State (7-3, 4-3)

Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ABC [Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)]

Oh, Bedlam! It’s always a crazy time. This game, in years past, had significant implications for the championship game. Now, Oklahoma is just hanging on and hoping to become bowl eligible. Oklahoma State has lost three of its last five games, with a big win over Texas and an embarrassingly 48-0 loss to K-State. The Pokes seem to be struggling. Since it’s a night game in Norman, look for the Sooners to pull off the win with some late-game heroics.

Pick: Oklahoma

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!

Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.

Visit the Inside the Bears site, another FanNation site, to see what they are saying about the upcoming game with TCU.