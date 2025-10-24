Frogs Have Biggest Leap of all Big 12 Teams in the Week Nine Football Power Rankings
Last week, after losing to Kansas State, the TCU Horned Frogs (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) plummeted in our Week 8 Big 12 Power Rankings. This week, after winning the Bluebonnet Battle over arch nemesis Baylor, the Frogs moved up four spots to secure a position in the top five in the Week 9 Big 12 Power Rankings.
Each week, our voters rank the 16 teams in the Big 12 to determine that week's rankings. More specifically, as the season progresses, we will be watching the TCU Horned Frogs to see how they progress (or regress) each week.
In our inaugural rankings in Week Five, the Frogs debuted at No. 3. In Week Six, after the heartbreaking loss to Arizona State, TCU dropped two spots. After defeating Colorado, the Frogs held steady at the No. 5 spot. Last week, after the loss at Kansas State, the Horned Frogs dropped to the No. 9 spot. Now, this week, they are once again at No. 5.
In fact, the four-spot increase was the largest increase of any team in this week's Power Rankings.
For the first time this season, a new team appears at the top of the power rankings - BYU. And, once again, as they have been all season, Oklahoma State comes in at No. 16.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 23 Total Participants
- TCU Horned Frogs On SI editorial staff (11)
- Not all are TCU homers; our diverse writing staff is based across the country and covers the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC, in addition to the Big 12.
- One to two fans from most of the Big 12 current schools (12)
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Power Rankings – Week 9
Here are our Week 9 Big 12 Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists plus fans representing most of the league's 16 teams. What did this week tell us? It told us that, as of right now, many teams have a pathway that leads to a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington. There are still several weeks of football left to play. After all, it's the games in November that you remember!
Week 9 Power Rankings Highlights
- BYU is the new number one team. For the first time this season, Texas Tech is not in the top spot. The Red Raiders came in at No. 2 this week.
- Texas Tech and Arizona State also received first-place votes. This was the first week that the top spot was not a unanimous vote.
- Oklahoma State is ranked No. 16, or last place, for the fifth consecutive week. The placement was unanimous.
- TCU had the largest week-over-week jump, moving up four spots.
- Utah experienced the most significant week-over-week drop, falling three spots.
- Five teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking; Houston had the most, with a 10-point spread.
- Other teams with at least six spots between the highest and lowest rankings are Arizona (8), Iowa State (8), Kansas State (7), and Utah (8).
- Oklahoma State had no fluctuation between its highest and lowest rankings, as each was unanimously selected for the first and last spots, respectively.
16. Oklahoma State (1-6, 0-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #16
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Cincinnati 17-49
This Week: at Texas Tech
15. West Virginia (2-5, 0-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost at UCF 13-45
This Week: vs. TCU
14. UCF (4-3, 1-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #11
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat West Virginia 45-13
This Week: Bye Week
13. Colorado (3-4, 1-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #9
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Utah
12. Arizona (4-3, 1-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost to Houston 28-31
This Week: Bye Week
11. Kansas State (3-4, 2-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Kansas
10. Kansas (4-3, 2-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #8
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Kansas State
9. Baylor (4-3, 2-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost at TCU 42-36
This Week: at Cincinnati
8. Iowa State (5-2, 2-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. BYU
7. Houston (6-1, 3-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Beat Arizona 31-28
This Week: at Arizona State
6. Utah (5-2, 2-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Lost at BYU 21-24
This Week: vs. Colorado
5. TCU (5-2, 2-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #8
Last Week: Beat Baylor 42-36
This Week: at West Virginia
4. #21 Cincinnati (6-1, 4-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Beat Oklahoma State 49-17
This Week: vs. Baylor
3. #24 Arizona State (5-2, 3-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Beat Texas Tech 26-22
This Week: vs. Houston
2. #14 Texas Tech (6-1, 3-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #4
Last Week: Lost at Arizona State 22-26
This Week: vs. Oklahoma State
1. #11 BYU (7-0, 4-0)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat Utah 24-21
This Week: at Iowa State
What's Next
TCU travels to Morgantown to take on West Virginia on Saturday, October 25, at 5 pm CT. The game can be seen on ESPN+.