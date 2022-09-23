TCU Football At SMU: Staff Predictions And Game Previews
Last week, it was a bye week for the TCU Horned Frogs. If you believe our resident sports ignoramus, TCU won the game against BYE. He's here to make us laugh. Maybe one day with his predictions, he'll be laughing at us.
In Week 2, TCU got the win over Tarleton State. The final score was 59-17. Several of our staff came close with their prediction. Derek predicted a 56-24 win for the Frogs. Brett's 52-10, Nick's 55-7, and Tori's 53-10 were also close.
Staff Predictions
TCU takes on SMU on Saturday at 11 a.m. Here's how the KillerFrogs editorial staff thinks the game will go:
Barry Lewis - TCU 28 - SMU 27
Brett Gibbons - TCU 36 - SMU 28
David Tucker - TCU 42 - SMU 27
Derek Lytle - TCU 49 - SMU 45
Ian Napetian - TCU 38 - SMU 35
Nathan Cross - TCU 42 - SMU 35
Nick Howard - SMU 31 - TCU 28
Read More
Ryann Zeller - TCU 31 - SMU 24
Tori Couch - TCU 27 - SMU 24
Tyler Brown - TCU 35 - SMU 0
Zion Trammell - TCU 27 - SMU 24
Previewing the Game
All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:
Monday
First Look at SMU
Poll Watching - Frogs receive votes in Coaches Poll
Tuesday
Week 4 Big 12 Matchups and Predictions
Wednesday
TCU Depth Chart for SMU game
Top Week 4 games to watch includes the Battle of the Iron Skillet
Odds for the TCU vs. SMU game
Thursday
SMU players to watch
SMU Depth Chart for TCU game
Dear Mustangs - Our weekly letter to our upcoming opponent
Tori's Thoughts - Watch our weekly video on what to expect
Friday
Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Killer Frogs message board community today!
Follow KillerFrogs on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest TCU news! Follow KillerFrogs on Facebook and Instagram as well. Download the KillerFrogs app on Google Play or in the Apple App Store.