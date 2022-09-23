Skip to main content
TCU Football At SMU: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

The Horned Frogs travel across the Metroplex on Saturday and hope to bring the Iron Skillet home
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Last week, it was a bye week for the TCU Horned Frogs. If you believe our resident sports ignoramus, TCU won the game against BYE. He's here to make us laugh. Maybe one day with his predictions, he'll be laughing at us. 

In Week 2, TCU got the win over Tarleton State. The final score was 59-17. Several of our staff came close with their prediction. Derek predicted a 56-24 win for the Frogs. Brett's 52-10, Nick's 55-7, and Tori's 53-10 were also close. 

Staff Predictions

TCU takes on SMU on Saturday at 11 a.m. Here's how the KillerFrogs editorial staff thinks the game will go:

Barry Lewis - TCU 28 - SMU 27

Brett Gibbons - TCU 36 - SMU 28

David Tucker - TCU 42 - SMU 27

Derek Lytle - TCU 49 - SMU 45

Ian Napetian - TCU 38 - SMU 35

Nathan Cross - TCU 42 - SMU 35

Nick Howard - SMU 31 - TCU 28

Ryann Zeller - TCU 31 - SMU 24

Tori Couch - TCU 27 - SMU 24

Tyler Brown - TCU 35 - SMU 0

Zion Trammell - TCU 27 - SMU 24

Previewing the Game

All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:

Monday

First Look at SMU
Poll Watching - Frogs receive votes in Coaches Poll

Tuesday

Week 4 Big 12 Matchups and Predictions

Wednesday

TCU Depth Chart for SMU game
Top Week 4 games to watch includes the Battle of the Iron Skillet
Odds for the TCU vs. SMU game

Thursday

SMU players to watch
SMU Depth Chart for TCU game
Dear Mustangs - Our weekly letter to our upcoming opponent
Tori's Thoughts - Watch our weekly video on what to expect

Friday

Keys to the Game

USATSI_19037669
