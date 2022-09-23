TCU Football At SMU: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

Last week, it was a bye week for the TCU Horned Frogs. If you believe our resident sports ignoramus, TCU won the game against BYE. He's here to make us laugh. Maybe one day with his predictions, he'll be laughing at us.

In Week 2, TCU got the win over Tarleton State. The final score was 59-17. Several of our staff came close with their prediction. Derek predicted a 56-24 win for the Frogs. Brett's 52-10, Nick's 55-7, and Tori's 53-10 were also close.

Staff Predictions

TCU takes on SMU on Saturday at 11 a.m. Here's how the KillerFrogs editorial staff thinks the game will go:

Barry Lewis - TCU 28 - SMU 27

Brett Gibbons - TCU 36 - SMU 28

David Tucker - TCU 42 - SMU 27

Derek Lytle - TCU 49 - SMU 45

Ian Napetian - TCU 38 - SMU 35

Nathan Cross - TCU 42 - SMU 35

Nick Howard - SMU 31 - TCU 28

Ryann Zeller - TCU 31 - SMU 24

Tori Couch - TCU 27 - SMU 24

Tyler Brown - TCU 35 - SMU 0

Zion Trammell - TCU 27 - SMU 24

Previewing the Game

