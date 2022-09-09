TCU Football vs. Tarleton: Staff Predictions And Game Previews
Last week, the Horned Frogs came out with the win, despite a slow start. Thanks to 31 points scored in the second half, the final score was 38-13. Several of our staff came close with their prediction - Brett predicted a 38-10 win for the Frogs, so his guess was the closest. Ryann's 35-14 and David's 41-14 were also close. Who will get it this week?
Staff Predictions
It's the season opener, and it's against an FCS team. TCU and Tarleton State will be meeting for the first time. Here's how the KillerFrogs editorial staff thinks the game will go:
Barry Lewis - TCU 42 - Tarleton 13
Brett Gibbons - TCU 52 - Tarleton 10
David Tucker - TCU 41 - Tarleton 17
Derek Lytle - TCU 56 - Tarleton 24
Ian Napetian - TCU 49 - Tarleton 6
Nathan Cross - TCU 42 - Tarleton 10
Nick Howard - TCU 55 - Tarleton 7
Ryann Zeller - TCU 52 - Tarleton 7
Tori Couch - TCU 53 - Tarleton 10
Tyler Brown - TCU 63 - Tarleton 0
Zion Trammell - TCU 45 - Tarleton 3
Previewing the Game
All week, our staff has been providing a preview of the first game of the season. In case you missed some of our earlier coverage, here are some links to those stories:
