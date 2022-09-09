TCU Football vs. Tarleton: Staff Predictions And Game Previews

Last week, the Horned Frogs came out with the win, despite a slow start. Thanks to 31 points scored in the second half, the final score was 38-13. Several of our staff came close with their prediction - Brett predicted a 38-10 win for the Frogs, so his guess was the closest. Ryann's 35-14 and David's 41-14 were also close. Who will get it this week?

Staff Predictions

It's the season opener, and it's against an FCS team. TCU and Tarleton State will be meeting for the first time. Here's how the KillerFrogs editorial staff thinks the game will go:

Barry Lewis - TCU 42 - Tarleton 13

Brett Gibbons - TCU 52 - Tarleton 10

David Tucker - TCU 41 - Tarleton 17

Derek Lytle - TCU 56 - Tarleton 24

Ian Napetian - TCU 49 - Tarleton 6

Nathan Cross - TCU 42 - Tarleton 10

Nick Howard - TCU 55 - Tarleton 7

Ryann Zeller - TCU 52 - Tarleton 7

Tori Couch - TCU 53 - Tarleton 10

Tyler Brown - TCU 63 - Tarleton 0

Zion Trammell - TCU 45 - Tarleton 3

