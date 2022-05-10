TCU Sports: Weekly Recap
Not enough time in your schedule to follow all TCU sports? No, problem. We have the highlights right here for you.
There were a lot of highs and lows this past week. We're going to give TCU Tennis a thumbs up along with TCU Beach Volleyball. TCU Baseball, however, gets a big thumbs down. Need a football fix? We have that too. Click and catch up on everything that happened with TCU sports last week.
BASEBALL
- Big 12 Baseball Weekend Series Recap
- Bummer Sooner: TCU Drops Weekend Series To Oklahoma
- TCU Baseball Weekend Series Preview with Oklahoma
- Big 12 Baseball Power Rankings: TCU Leaps To The Top
- Mem'ries Sweet: Baseball Games Just Aren't The Same These Days
FOOTBALL
- Road To CFB: Ohio State Spring Game From The Stands
- Road To CFB: The Loudest College Football Moments
- The Rules Reconsidered: Another One Bites The Dust
- WATCH: The KillerMinute With TCU Kicker, Griffin Kell
- Biggest Wide Receiver Transfers For The 2022 Football Season
- Cincinnati, UCF, and BYU To Join The Big 12 Conference in 2023
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
- TCU Beach Volleyball Season Comes To An End
- TCU Beach Volleyball: Let The Natty Pursuit Begin
- TCU Beach Volleyball Dominates To Advance to the Elite 8
TENNIS
- TCU Men's Tennis Advances To Sweet Sixteen
- TCU Men's Tennis Wins 1st Round of Regionals Tournament
- TCU Tennis: The Favorite
- TCU Men's Tennis Secure's Number 1 Seed in National Tournament
HUMOROUS
- The Rules Reconsidered: Another One Bites The Dust
- Conversion Therapy: THE Rodney Bowens (Instrument Whisperer)
