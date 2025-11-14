TCU Takes a Hit in This Week's Big 12 Football Power Rankings
The lingering impacts of last week's loss to Iowa State continue to hit the TCU Horned Frogs (6-3, 3-3 Big 12). This is evident this week in our Big 12 Football Power Rankings, with the Frogs falling two spots to No. 7.
Each week, our voters rank the 16 teams in the Big 12 to determine that week's rankings. More specifically, as the season progresses, we will be watching the TCU Horned Frogs to see how they progress (or regress) each week.
In our inaugural rankings in Week Five, the Frogs debuted at No. 3. In Week Six, after the loss to Arizona State, TCU dropped two spots. After defeating Colorado, the Frogs held steady at the No. 5 spot. After the loss at Kansas State, the Horned Frogs dropped to the No. 9 spot. They leaped back up to No. 5 after the Baylor win, but then fell to No. 6 after the West Virginia win. After the bye, they landed back at No. 5. Now, after the Iowa State loss, they dropped to No. 7.
After defeating BYU last week, Texas Tech once again claimed the top spot this week, a position they held for four weeks earlier this season. Oklahoma State, once again, comes in last place this week, a position they have held all season.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 23 Total Participants
- TCU Horned Frogs On SI editorial staff (11)
- Not all are TCU homers; our diverse writing staff is based across the country and covers the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC, in addition to the Big 12.
- One to two fans from most of the Big 12 current schools (12)
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Power Rankings – Week 12
Here are our Week 12 Big 12 Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists plus fans representing most of the league's 16 teams. What did this week tell us? It told us that one of the most important games of the season will be played this week in Lubbock when the Red Raiders host BYU. The winner of that game will control their destiny for a berth in the championship game.
Week 12 Power Rankings Highlights
- Texas Tech is the number one team. The Red Raiders held this spot from Weeks 5 to 8.
- Utah also received first-place votes.
- Oklahoma State is ranked No. 16, or last place, for the eighth consecutive week.
- Colorado also received last-place votes. It's the first week since Week 5 in which the last-place vote was not unanimous.
- Iowa State had the largest week-over-week jump, moving up three spots.
- Six teams remained unchanged from last week. Five teams went up or down one spot. Four teams moved up or down two spots.
- Only three teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking - Arizona State (6), Houston (8), and TCU (6).
- Four teams - BYU, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and UCF - had only one spot of fluctuation between their highest and lowest rankings.
16. Oklahoma State (1-8, 0-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #15
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Kansas State
15. Colorado (3-7, 1-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost at West Virginia 22-29
This Week: Bye Week
14. UCF (4-5, 1-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost to Houston 27-30
This Week: at Texas Tech
13. West Virginia (4-6, 2-5)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Beat Colorado 29-22
This Week: at Arizona State
12. Kansas (5-5, 3-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Lost at Arizona 20-24
This Week: Bye Week
11. Kansas State (4-5, 3-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Oklahoma State
10. Baylor (5-4, 3-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Utah
9. Arizona (6-3, 3-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Beat Kansas 24-20
This Week: at Cincinnati
8. Iowa State (6-4, 3-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #6
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Beat TCU 20-17
This Week: Bye Week
7. TCU (6-3, 3-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #10
Last Week: Lost to Iowa State 17-20
This Week: at BYU
6. Arizona State (6-3, 4-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. West Virginia
5. Houston (8-2, 5-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Beat UCF 30-27
This Week: Bye Week
4. #24 Cincinnati (7-2, 5-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Arizona
3. #13 Utah (7-2, 4-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Baylor
2. #12 BYU (8-1, 5-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Lost at Texas Tech 7-29
This Week: vs. TCU
1. #6 Texas Tech (9-1, 6-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #2
Last Week: Beat BYU 29-7
This Week: vs. UCF
Note: Power Rankings are determined by a group of fans representing most schools in the Big 12 Conference.
TCU travels to Provo, Utah, to take on the BYU Cougars, who are undefeated at home.