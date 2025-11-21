TCU Tumbles, Again, in Big 12 Week 13 Football Power Rankings
The TCU Horned Frogs (6-4, 3-4) are in a free fall as they try to salvage their season after losing to
BYU last week. The loss was the second straight and the third conference game of the season lost on the road.
Because of that loss in Provo, the Frogs also fell in our weekly Big 12 Football Power Rankings. TCU slipped to No. 9, down two spots from last week. It marks the second time this season TCU has been ranked this low. The first time was in Week 8 after the loss to Kansas State.
Each week, our voters rank the 16 teams in the Big 12 to determine that week's rankings. More specifically, as the season progresses, we will be watching the TCU Horned Frogs to see how they progress (or regress) each week.
In our inaugural rankings in Week Five, the Frogs debuted at No. 3. In Week Six, after the loss to Arizona State, TCU dropped two spots. After defeating Colorado, the Frogs held steady at the No. 5 spot. After the loss at Kansas State, the Horned Frogs dropped to the No. 9 spot. They leaped back up to No. 5 after the Baylor win, but then fell to No. 6 after the West Virginia win. After the bye, they landed back at No. 5. Then, after the Iowa State loss, they dropped to No. 7. Now, they are back to No. 9.
There was no change at the top or the bottom of the rankings this week. Texas Tech remains at the top. Oklahoma State, once again, comes in at No. 16, a spot they've held all season.
How Power Rankings Are Determined
Once again, we have brought together a group from across the league to vote on the Big 12 Power Rankings each week during the season.
- 23 Total Participants
- TCU Horned Frogs On SI editorial staff (11)
- Not all are TCU homers; our diverse writing staff is based across the country and covers the ACC, Big Ten, and SEC, in addition to the Big 12.
- One to two fans from most of the Big 12 current schools (12)
Each week, each participant provides their rankings 1-16. Those rankings are compiled, and the average rank is then listed below.
Here's where our panel of voters ranked the teams this week:
2025 Big 12 Power Rankings – Week 13
Here are our Week 12 Big 12 Football Power Rankings, as voted on by our group of sports journalists plus fans representing most of the league's 16 teams. What did this week tell us? It told us that Texas Tech is once again in the driver's seat for a berth in the championship, but the race for the second team is most likely coming down to one of the teams from Utah.
Week 13 Power Rankings Highlights
- Texas Tech is the number one team.
- Utah also received first-place votes.
- Oklahoma State is ranked No. 16, or last place, for the ninth consecutive week.
- Colorado also received last-place votes.
- Arizona, Cincinnati, and TCU had the largest week-over-week jump, moving two spots.
- Nine teams remained unchanged from last week. Four teams went up or down one spot.
- Four teams had six or more spots between their highest and lowest ranking - Arizona (7), Houston (9), Iowa State (6), and TCU (7).
- Four teams - BYU, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and UCF - had only one spot of fluctuation between their highest and lowest rankings.
16. Oklahoma State (1-9, 0-7)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 16
Highest Ranking: #15
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Lost to Kansas State 6-14
This Week: at UCF
15. Colorado (3-7, 1-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 15
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #16
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Arizona State
14. UCF (4-6, 1-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 14
Highest Ranking: #13
Lowest Ranking: #14
Last Week: Lost at Texas Tech 9-48
This Week: vs. Oklahoma State
13. West Virginia (4-7, 2-6)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 13
Highest Ranking: #12
Lowest Ranking: #15
Last Week: Lost at Arizona State 23-25
This Week: Bye Week
12. Kansas (5-5, 3-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 12
Highest Ranking: #10
Lowest Ranking: #13
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: at Iowa State
11. Baylor (5-5, 3-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 10
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Lost to Utah 28-55
This Week: at Arizona
10. Kansas State (5-5, 4-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 11
Highest Ranking: #7
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Beat Oklahoma State 14-6
This Week: at Utah
9. TCU (6-4, 3-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 7
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Lost to BYU 13-44
This Week: at Houston
8. Iowa State (6-4, 3-4)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 8
Highest Ranking: #5
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. Kansas
7. Arizona (7-3, 4-3)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 9
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #11
Last Week: Beat Cincinnati 30-24
This Week: vs. Baylor
6. Cincinnati (7-3, 5-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 4
Highest Ranking: #42
Lowest Ranking: #7
Last Week: Lost to Arizona 24-30
This Week: vs. BYU
5. #25 Arizona State (7-3, 5-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 6
Highest Ranking: #4
Lowest Ranking: #9
Last Week: Beat West Virginia 25-23
This Week: at Colorado
4.#23 Houston (8-2, 5-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 5
Highest Ranking: #3
Lowest Ranking: #12
Last Week: Bye Week
This Week: vs. TCU
3. #12 Utah (8-2, 5-2)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 3
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #5
Last Week: Beat Baylor 55-28
This Week: vs. Kansas State
2. #11 BYU (9-1, 6-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 2
Highest Ranking: #2
Lowest Ranking: #3
Last Week: Beat TCU 44-13
This Week: at Cincinnati
1. #5 Texas Tech (10-1, 7-1)
Last Week's Power Ranking: 1
Highest Ranking: #1
Lowest Ranking: #2
Last Week: Beat UCF 48-9
This Week: Bye Week
What's Next
TCU travels down I-45 to take on the Houston Cougars. The game will be played on Saturday, November 22, at 3 pm CT and can be seen on FOX.