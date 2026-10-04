What Saturday’s Big 12 Games Mean for TCU Heading Into the Bye

Every Saturday in conference play gives you a little more information.

A result that looked surprising a week ago might suddenly make more sense. A team sitting three or four weeks down your schedule might start looking completely different.

That's how I'm looking at the Big 12 every week.

What changed for TCU?

And Saturday changed quite a bit.

As the Frogs enter their bye week, the opponents coming into focus last week have given us another round of evidence.

UCF at Houston Makes Orlando Harder to Excuse

Sometimes an opponent's next game makes your loss to them easier to understand.

This wasn't one of those times.

TCU went to Orlando and lost 21-13 to UCF despite outgaining the Knights 343-266. The Frogs turned the football over four times, committed 11 penalties and rushed for only 33 yards.

Then UCF went to No. 20 Houston and jumped out to a 17-0 lead.

Houston responded by scoring the final 27 points and winning 27-17.

That's what changes the way I look at what happened in Orlando.

UCF is obviously capable of hurting you. They proved that by going on the road against a ranked team and building a three-score lead.

But Houston demonstrated something TCU couldn't.

They found a way to take the game back.

TCU's problem in Orlando wasn't simply that UCF was better. The Frogs repeatedly created more problems for themselves with turnovers, penalties and an inability to run the football.

Houston got punched early and answered.

TCU never found enough answers to overcome its own mistakes.

So UCF losing Saturday doesn't prove TCU should have beaten them.

Oct 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Trent Walker (4) runs with the ball during the game against the UCF Knights at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It does make it harder to excuse what happened in Orlando as TCU simply running into a better football team.

That loss looks more self-inflicted now than it did a week ago.

That's why the conversation about execution and accountability isn't going away.

And with UCF and Houston both sitting at 1-1 in conference play while TCU is 0-2, those missed opportunities are already starting to matter.

West Virginia Looks Dangerous on One Side and Vulnerable on the Other

West Virginia is one of TCU's next two opponents.

The Frogs get the bye, travel to Baylor and then come home to play the Mountaineers on Oct. 24.

Saturday gave us a pretty good idea of what kind of game West Virginia might bring with them.

Iowa State won 45-42, but I'm not sure the final score tells the most interesting part of the story.

West Virginia put up 518 yards, including 291 rushing. The Mountaineers erased a 14-point deficit and twice took the lead in the fourth quarter.

So offensively?

TCU better pay attention.

But defensively, we've got a trend now.

A week after giving up 609 yards in a 41-24 loss to Oklahoma State, West Virginia surrendered another 577 to Iowa State.

That's 1,186 yards and 86 points in two games.

One bad Saturday can happen.

Two starts looking like something.

And Saturday changed the way I look at Oklahoma State's 609 yards too.

A week ago, you could wonder how much of that was Oklahoma State having a great offensive day.

Then Iowa State went out and put up 577 more.

At some point, you've got to start looking at the common denominator.

West Virginia.

But here's what makes the Mountaineers interesting.

While their defense has allowed 1,186 yards over the last two games, West Virginia has rushed for 626 yards during that same stretch. That's 335 against Oklahoma State and another 291 against Iowa State.

Iowa State linebacker Sullivan Schlimgen (7), defensive tackle Max Baloun (97), and defensive end Jack Janikowski (93) bring down West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) during the fourth quarter of a Big 12 Conference football game on Oct. 3, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That's a football team capable of creating some wild games.

The offense can put you under pressure.

The defense gives you opportunities to answer.

The early look at West Virginia gave us a possible strength and a possible weakness. Now we've got more evidence of both.

West Virginia is 0-2 in Big 12 play, just like TCU.

So when the Mountaineers walk into Amon G. Carter Stadium in a few weeks, that could be two teams trying to climb out of the same hole.

Texas Tech’s 29-7 Win Tells More Than the Yardage

Texas Tech is still all the way down at the end of TCU's schedule.

But I'm done treating Thanksgiving in Lubbock like some distant problem.

No. 12 Texas Tech went to Colorado and won 29-7, improving to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big 12.

You see 29-7 and might assume Tech went in there and dominated everything.

They didn't.

Colorado actually outgained Texas Tech 375-315 and had more first downs. Tech threw for only 134 yards.

So how do you win by 22 on the road when the other team outgains you?

Take the football away.

Texas Tech intercepted Colorado four times.

One of them produced a defensive touchdown.

The Red Raiders didn't need their offense to overwhelm Colorado because their defense kept changing possessions, field position and eventually the scoreboard.

As a defensive player, that's the kind of performance I appreciate.

Everybody loves talking about yards until a defense starts taking the football away. Then those yards don't mean nearly as much.

That's what makes Texas Tech more interesting to me after Saturday.

They didn't play particularly well offensively and still walked out of a conference road game with a 22-point win.

And there's a bigger TCU consequence now.

Texas Tech and BYU are both 2-0 in the Big 12.

TCU is 0-2.

It's early enough that nothing has been decided.

But two conference games is already two conference games.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders running back J'koby Williams (20) carries the ball past Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Cree Thomas (20) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech isn't simply becoming a difficult Thanksgiving opponent.

They're already creating separation from TCU in the conference race.

Arizona’s Win Changes the View of Tucson and Kansas State

This may have been the result that changed the way I look at a future TCU opponent the most.

Cincinnati went into Tucson undefeated at 4-0.

Arizona beat them 34-7.

Beat them convincingly.

Arizona piled up 522 yards, including 238 rushing. Noah Fifita threw for 284 yards and accounted for three touchdowns.

But there's another number I care about more.

74.

That's how many rushing yards Arizona allowed Cincinnati.

Why does that matter?

Because Cincinnati entered the game averaging 270 rushing yards per game and had just run for 271 against Kansas State the week before.

Arizona took away what Cincinnati had been doing best.

That tells me something about Arizona.

And it makes me go backward and look at Kansas State again too.

Cincinnati running for 271 against Kansas State looked impressive last week.

It still was.

But when essentially the same rushing attack gets held to 74 yards seven days later, I'm going back to that Kansas State film with a different question:

How much of Cincinnati's success was Cincinnati, and how much of it exposed something TCU may eventually be able to attack against Kansas State?

That doesn't mean Kansas State suddenly has a bad run defense. Football doesn't work like that. Matchups change. Personnel changes. Game plans change.

But now there's something worth watching.

And Arizona just showed TCU something too.

The Wildcats' only loss came at BYU, 28-17.

TCU just lost to BYU 17-10.

I'm not playing the transitive-property game and pretending those scores tell us what will happen when TCU goes to Tucson.

They don't.

Oct 3, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Antwan Roberts Jr. (44) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But Arizona just dismantled an undefeated team and shut down a rushing attack that entered the weekend among the nation's best.

TCU goes there Friday, Nov. 6.

That game looks a whole lot different to me now.

What Actually Changed for TCU During the Bye Week?

TCU enters the bye 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12 after losing 17-10 to BYU.

That's where all of these other results start connecting.

While TCU fell to 0-2, BYU and Texas Tech moved to 2-0.

Arizona just dismantled an undefeated team. The Wildcats are waiting for TCU in November.

West Virginia has shown a productive running game while simultaneously giving up yards at an alarming rate.

And Cincinnati's performance against Arizona gave TCU another reason to study what happened when the Bearcats ran for 271 against Kansas State.

The Frogs aren't just looking at seven individual games anymore.

They're already chasing.

Baylor is next.

Then West Virginia, Kansas, Arizona, Kansas State, Utah and Texas Tech.

There's plenty of football left to change everything.

But we're also reaching the point of the season where teams are starting to give us enough evidence to believe what we're seeing.

A weakness that shows up once might be a bad Saturday.

When it keeps showing up, it starts becoming part of who you are.

That applies to TCU too. The defensive film against BYU showed a team capable of giving itself a chance to win. The finish showed what still has to change.

And a result that looked one way last Saturday might look completely different seven days later.

Every result tells you who won. The important part for TCU is figuring out what changed because they did.

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