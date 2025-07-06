Killer Frogs

TCU Football Gets Commitment From Premier Recruit In Texas

TCU stays hot and secures second commitment of July

JD Andress

Oct 19, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes runs off the field at the end of the first half against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes runs off the field at the end of the first half against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The TCU Horned Frogs had fireworks of their own this Fourth of July, securing two commitments, including Brock King, a Port Arthur Native. His teammate, Amante Martin, also committed to the Frogs the same day.

King is a three-star cornerback from Memorial High School and is the ninth highest ranked cornerback from the Lone Star State, and 247sports has him ranked as the number 87 cornerback in the country.

Brock King chose the Horned Frogs over Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, and Baylor, among many others. He is the second cornerback to commit to the Frogs, joining four-star Jason Bradford, who was one of the many June commitments for Sonny Dykes and his staff.

King was praised for his success as a multi-sport athlete. He is one of the state's top sprinters, which is what makes him such an excellent corner. Here is what Brian Morgan, King's head coach, had to say about him:

"He is super elite. He is going to play both ways for us and he played some offense for us last year. He's an elite track guy, probably a 10.4 100-meters. He is special with the ball in his hands. He was getting recruited by everybody.".

The Horned Frogs now have the number 34 overall recruiting class for the 2026 cycle.

