2027 LHP Cooper Burti Picks Tennessee Baseball
Tony Vitello and the Tennessee baseball program were the recipients of pleasant news on Monday as Cooper Burti committed to Tennessee.
Burti is a highly ranked LHP, and the talented junior announced the decision by way of social media.
According to Baseball America, Burti is ranked as the 10th best left-handed pitcher in the 2027 cycle. Tony Vitello and his staff have done a fantastic job at bringing in pitchers and developing them into MLB prospects.
To be regarded in such high mentions, the skill set, or mentality has to be locked in.
"I play with high energy and I think that fuels me playing in front of crowds. I'm a good teammate and when the time comes for that aggression, you'll see it"
Vols on SI would catch up with Burti to detail the decision to commit to Tennessee.
Tony Vitello is clearly beloved by the Tennessee fans, but the players love him as well. Vitello resonates with many, and Burti admits that Vitello was a huge part of the decision.
"I'm a high energy player and Coach Vitello is a player's coach and let's his players play. That's my type of a coach," Burti said.
Burti would continue on as he described what it means to him knowing that Tony Vitello is his future coach.
"It fires me up! He's the man and he's someone I cannot wait to play for and bring a title home to," Burti expressed.
The Vols were apparently the team to beat from the beginning and although some made it interesting, the Vols were able to withstand the opposition with a visit.
"Tennessee was the dream coming into ot. I had other visits lined up but once I hit the campus and met wall of the coaches, I knew this was the place for me," Burti explained.
The New Jersey native admits that the Vols were consistently showing hospitality to his family as well as himself, and it was, "second to none."
Burti would end the interview with a challenge, and bold statement to Vol Nation.
"In 2027, let's have that place as rowdy as ever and get going! More nattys to come," Burti said.
