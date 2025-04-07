Volunteer Country

A Pair of Former Tennessee Volunteers Start the 2025 Season Off Hot

A pair of former Tennessee baseball stars and national champions are off to a great start in pro ball.

Caleb Sisk

Milwaukee Brewers first base prospect Blake Burke stands in the dugout during spring training workouts Monday, February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona.
Milwaukee Brewers first base prospect Blake Burke stands in the dugout during spring training workouts Monday, February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A pair of former Tennessee baseball stars and national champions are off to a great start in pro ball.

Former Tennessee Vols first baseman Blake Burke and third baseman Billy Amick have started their careers off great while playing against each other. The two ball players finished with a great stat line.

Burke finished the series 4-10, a double, a home run, four runs batted in, and a walk. As for Amick, he finished the series 5-13, three doubles, a triple, and two walks.

The two former Vols are known to be winners and part of a winning culture as both players played a crucial part in Tennessee's national championship one college baseball season ago.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball