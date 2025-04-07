A Pair of Former Tennessee Volunteers Start the 2025 Season Off Hot
A pair of former Tennessee baseball stars and national champions are off to a great start in pro ball.
Former Tennessee Vols first baseman Blake Burke and third baseman Billy Amick have started their careers off great while playing against each other. The two ball players finished with a great stat line.
Burke finished the series 4-10, a double, a home run, four runs batted in, and a walk. As for Amick, he finished the series 5-13, three doubles, a triple, and two walks.
The two former Vols are known to be winners and part of a winning culture as both players played a crucial part in Tennessee's national championship one college baseball season ago.
