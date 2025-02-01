Alberto Osuna joins Tennessee Baseball
Tennessee adds Alberto Osuna just two weeks before the season opener as they hope to add to a much needed position with a slugger.
Tennessee baseball has received some good news just around two weeks away from opening day as they now have a new addition.
This addition is Alberto Osuna who is joining the Tennessee Volunteers roster from the University of Tampa where he spent the fall.
He is a former North Carolina slugger who hit 45 home runs in three seasons for the Tar Heels. He currently plays first base and is a big-time DH that the Vols will be able to rely on.
The 6-foot-1 245-pound batter is a right-handed bat and will be a huge pickup for the Vols considering they recently received news that Alex Perry would step away from the team due to personal reasons.
