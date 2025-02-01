Volunteer Country

Alberto Osuna joins Tennessee Baseball

Caleb Sisk

Jun 2, 2024; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels designated hitter Alberto Osuna (23) reacts to earning a walk against the Louisiana State Tigers in the ninth inning of the Div. I NCAA baseball regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Camarati-Imagn Images

Tennessee adds Alberto Osuna just two weeks before the season opener as they hope to add to a much needed position with a slugger.

Tennessee baseball has received some good news just around two weeks away from opening day as they now have a new addition.

This addition is Alberto Osuna who is joining the Tennessee Volunteers roster from the University of Tampa where he spent the fall.

He is a former North Carolina slugger who hit 45 home runs in three seasons for the Tar Heels. He currently plays first base and is a big-time DH that the Vols will be able to rely on.

The 6-foot-1 245-pound batter is a right-handed bat and will be a huge pickup for the Vols considering they recently received news that Alex Perry would step away from the team due to personal reasons.

